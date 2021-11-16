ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is freed from Myanmar prison

By Richard C. Paddock
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Fenster, an American journalist imprisoned for the past half-year by Myanmar’s junta, was freed Monday into the custody of Bill Richardson, the former U.S. diplomat who helped secure his freedom, and they left the country bound for the United States. The release of Mr. Fenster, 37, who was...

