U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is freed from Myanmar prison

Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson on Thursday completed a mission to Myanmar, in which he met with the ruling military junta “to identify specific ways to speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines” to the country, also known as Burma, according to an official statement on his nonprofit organization’s website. The general unofficial assumption is that Mr. Richardson, who has a long record of negotiating hostage and prisoner releases, was seeking freedom for Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist imprisoned for almost six months on spurious charges of subversive activity. The Myanmar regime has just denied Mr. Fenster bail and instituted a new charge against him. Whether this was a sign that Myanmar plans to hold Mr. Fenster longer, or a ploy to extract more ransom for him, was not clear, but the whole sordid episode is in character for a regime that seized power through force in February and has been defying its own people — and pressure from the United States and Europe — ever since.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO