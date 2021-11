Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was taken to task on social media this weekend after suggesting that the United States should only have one national religion. While speaking the conservative ReAwaken America tour on Saturday, Flynn said that when it comes to faith, “the ground underneath us is shaking.” He then argued that “if we are going to have one nation under God — which we must — we have to have one religion, one nation under God and one religion under God.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO