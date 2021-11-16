Roger Gracie News

He pitched at Ebbets Field and the Polo Grounds, but dig this. Once more, old pal Jamie Selko sent me an interesting email that has become a guest spot. I recall Roger Craig not only as manager of the Padres and the Giants — and advocate for the split-finger fastball — but also as a man I saw pitch at the Polo Grounds for the 1962 Mets. Along with Sandy Koufax and Carl Erskine, he is one of only three still living from the 1955 World Champion Brooklyn Dodgers. Now it’s time for Jamie to enter the frame:
