Family Relationships

Gathering with vaccinated family is OK this holiday season, Fauci says

By Chris Sheldon
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Anthony Fauci had a hopeful message for families wishing to get together this holiday season after many had to scrap their gatherings last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “If you get vaccinated and your family’s vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with...

www.nj.com

EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

The United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer's delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in some pockets of the country, including parts of the Mountain West and the Northeast.
WEATHER
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what your family should do for Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a good feeling about Thanksgiving, assuming families are vaccinated. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday at a Bipartisan Policy Center event that families can feel good about the forthcoming holiday if they’re vaccinated, according to The Hill. “If...
SOCIETY
EatThis

Dr Fauci Just Issued This "Concerning" Warning

Coronavirus cases are slowing, but at around 70,000 a day, we have far too many cases for this pandemic to be anywhere near over. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told McClatchy in an interview how to stay safe, especially over the holiday season. Read on for 5 essential points that will save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said "Be Careful" of Doing This

The coronavirus cases were going down, as the Delta wave receded. But that was last month. Now, cases are rising again, albeit slowly. Are we in for a brutal winter? With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Ted Koppel in an interview that aired on yesterday's CBS Sunday Morning. Read on for his life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says we won’t need masks forever

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that we won’t need to wear face masks forever and that the end is in sight. Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that masks will become unnecessary in the future to fight off COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 5 Things Every Parent Should Hear

There's a very good chance that COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 will be available late next week, as the CDC is scheduled to review its viability. With some polls showing hesitancy among certain parents, and the "more transmissible" Delta variant stalking kids, the urgency is rising. Here to address your concerns is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who appeared on CNN with Don Lemon and spoke with Axios about vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11. Read on for five points that could save your child's life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
KIDS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the biggest challenge for COVID-19 this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a specific goal in mind for the coronavirus when it comes to the winter months. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NPR the pandemic is at a crossroads right now because the holidays will soon arrive and people will be traveling. Add in colder weather, and the chances of spreading diseases and viruses rises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Fauci pushes boosters but says focus is still on vaccinating the unvaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser for President Biden, said that while COVID-19 booster shots are increasingly important for vaccinated Americans because of waning immunity, the administration hasn’t given up on trying to persuade the unvaccinated to get their first shot. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told WTOP...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Dr. Fauci warned about coronaviruses in 2003 but didn’t act on it

Few would argue the United States, or any country for that matter, was prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic, even though, starting in 2003, the U.S. devoted $5.6 billion to fund Project Bioshield, running through 2013, and another $2.8 billion of funding through 2018. Project Bioshield was designed to prepare the United States against a bio attack, including provisions for the stockpiling and distribution of vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
