Florida State

Five Fast Thoughts: Lady Vols Down South Florida in Inspiring Fourth Quarter Surge

By Jack Foster
 2 days ago
KNOXVILLE, TENN.–– The Lady Vols secured their third straight victory to start the 2021-2022 season against South Florida, winning 52-49 in Thompson Boling Arena. The Monday evening matchup featured many mishaps for the Lady Vols from beyond the arc, as the team missed all 13 of their attempts.

The Lady Vols trailed by seven at halftime, and the Bulls had drilled six of nine triples. Tennessee's defense picked it up, though, in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vols outscored the Bulls 14-5 in the final quarter despite a 5:49 scoring drought, meaning Tennessee put up 12 points in the final 3:36.

Losing Rae Burrell has affected this offense clearly, but with Tamari Key blocking anything coming her way, freshman Brooklynn Miles staying clean and Jordan Horston playing physical offense and blanket defense, Tennessee looks like it can still compete at a high level.

Five fast thoughts from the Lady Vols' sloppy yet inspiring win are below.

#1: Jordan Horston is the replacement for Rae Burrell

It's no secret Burrell was the best Lady Vol coming into this season and is when healthy, but Tennessee is showing they can win games without her.

The reason? Jordan Horston.

Horston had a career-high 24 points in Monday's win, with half of them coming in the final quarter. The junior guard played 29 minutes and put the team on her back, and it was evident Tennessee was lacking a strong presence when the Bulls were leading.

Something like, I don't know, Rae Burrell?

Horston was the Rae Burrell, and if she can continue clutch, high-level play moving forward, the Lady Vols will still be able to compete with the likes of solid SEC teams.

#2: Getting newcomers experience early will pay off

In the Lady Vols' season-opener, Sara Puckett drilled a triple that proved monumental in the win. Against South Florida, Tennessee did not have a good shooting night by any means, shooting only 33%, 0% from beyond the arc. But, as noted above, Horston and Key's presence made up for it.

Tennessee cannot rely on that all season, and Kellie Harper knows that. Freshmen like Brooklynn Miles and Sara Puckett are only going to get better as the season progresses, and the fact they are logging 24+ minutes in a tight game against South Florida is telling of the confidence Harper has in them.

Once Puckett, especially, grows on the court and perfects her shot, even more, she will be an x-factor come SEC play.

As far as Brooklynn Miles goes, the true freshman played 30 minutes in a game where Tennessee lost most of the 40 minutes. Miles brings an energy to the court like no other Lady Vol, her play on defense is spectacular, and she did not commit a turnover against South Florida. She, too, will only grow as the season progresses, giving Tennessee the depth it needs without Rae Burrell moving forward.

#3: Offensive rebounding is a strong suit. Don't change that.

Kellie Harper noted in the post-game press conference that rebounding will always be an identity of her teams. The Lady Vols had 20 offensive rebounds against South Florida compared to the Bulls' 16. Sure, Tennessee cannot make a lot of shots right now, but their hustle is unmatched. Once the team gets more comfortable without Burrell and the shots start landing, this team will be dangerous as long as the hustle, grit and resiliency do not disappear.

#4: TK will save you

Tamari Key saved the Lady Vols at points against USF. The junior center had six blocks and ten rebounds against the Bulls, a stat line that loomed large in Tennessee's win. Every time the Bulls would seemingly have a chance to bury Tennessee late, Key was the eraser the Lady Vols needed. Her 6'6" frame is a big reason why, but she also stayed out of foul trouble against South Florida, a big reason why she was able to be on the court for 37 minutes. Key only played 14 minutes in the season opener due to foul trouble. Key can work on some offensive aspects, but her defense keeps Tennessee in games when shots aren't falling.

#5: Shooting must clean up moving forward, or SEC teams will give you trouble

More of a recap than a thought, but something that cannot be overstated.

The Lady Vols had an abysmal shooting night all around. Physicality and willingness to win are why Tennessee bested the Bulls. Granted, South Florida was ranked, but with Texas coming to town on Sunday and SEC teams on the slate later on in the season, nights like these will not go Tennessee's way more times than not. A six-day rest is coming up for Tennessee after playing three games in six days. Kellie Harper needs to use it to get her team back on track shooting the ball, or else Texas, who put up 131 points in their season opener, could eat Tennessee's lunch in a battle of UT.

The No. 16 Lady Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. ET to take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns.

Vols Make Shortlist of Favorites For Peach State DB Christian Harrison

Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison has been one of the fastest-rising recruits in America since his senior tape started circulating. Now with double-digit offers in hand, Harrison decided it was time to cut his list down to three schools, including Tennessee, Nebraska and Florida. Prior to the public release, the son of former NFL great Rodney Harrison discussed each contender and his future plans with Sports Illustrated.
Tennessee Point Guard Earns SEC Weekly Honors

In Tennessee basketball's first week of the season, the Vols knocked off UT Martin and East Tennessee State University to begin the season 2-0. A big reason why? Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler. On Tuesday, Chandler electrified Thompson Boling-Arena in his Tennessee debut against UT Martin, scoring 20 points with...
Everything Josh Heupel Said On Monday Ahead Of South Alabama

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday to conclude what he saw from the Georgia loss and look ahead to south Alabama. The full transcript is below. "Obviously, everybody is disappointed with the outcome from the ball game the other night. Talked to the guys today. I really did feel like it was our best week of preparation. Practice was really good. I thought we finished it the right way. Just showed them the middle part of the ball game, and some things that we have to do better, coaches and players, to make that a different game in the fourth quarter. Disappointed in that.
West Virginia RB Commit Williams Recaps First Visit With Vols, Talks Relationship With Jerry Mack

Tennessee Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack hit the road at the end of October to check in on multiple prospects, including East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams. Mack would extend an offer to the 6', 210lbs Williams, who has since become a priority for the Tennessee staff. The West Virginia commitment was in attendance for Tennessee's match-up against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday. He discusses his thoughts on the recent offer from Mack and his first visit to Knoxville with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
Top JuCo DB Keionte Scott Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted the top junior college defensive back in the country in Snow College's Keionte Scott over the weekend. The prized recruit, who is currently focusing on a top-five of Oregon, BYU, Miami, Auburn, and Tennessee took an official visit to Knoxville this weekend, which he recaps with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
Vols Impress LSU LB Commit Tolan During Saturday Visit to Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted elite linebacker DeMario Tolan on Saturday for his first gameday experience on Rocky Top. The prized product from the Sunshine State chose LSU over Tennessee, Clemson, and several others over the summer. But after LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron in October, Tolan knew that he had to revisit all of his available options to ensure he made the right choose, which is why he returned to Tennessee for Saturday's game against top-ranked Georgia.
Watch: Highlights From Tennessee-ETSU

Kennedy Chandler shined in the Vols win against ETSU, but Olivier Nkamhoua stole the show with 23 points and eight rebounds in a career day. Nkamhoua, Chandler and Justin Powell frequent Tennessee's highlight reel against ETSU, as the Auburn transfer drilled three triples in the victory. The Vols' full highlight...
Game Balls: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee scored the most points any team has all year against the vaunted Georgia defense, but the Vols fell to the No. 1 ranked Bulldog defense 41-17. However, the Vols had some bright spots in the loss, and three of the top Tennessee performers in the loss are below. Offense:...
Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee and Georgia are set to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on CBS in a matchup that will pit one of the nation's most explosive offenses against the nation's top defenses. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country-Sports Illustrated staff shares their bold predictions. Matt. This game brings a lot...
