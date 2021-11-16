ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds.

Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).

Kahliel Spear tied a career high with 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Colonials (0-3). Jaron Williams added 19 points. Justin Winston had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Hockey: Drew Magyar completes hat trick, leads Ohio in 7-3 win over Robert Morris

Drew Magyar is a dedicated leader on the ice, and it showed on Thursday. Magyar led Ohio in a much-needed win as it defeated Robert Morris 7-3 in Bird Arena. He was dominant all game, scoring three goals and completing Ohio's second hat trick this season. Magyar scored once in every period, which allowed Ohio to be up by as many as five goals at a couple points throughout the game.
Bonnies rally past Robert Morris in season-opener

ST. BONAVENTURE – Trailing for a majority of Tuesday's season-opener, the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team hung around and put its trust in a pair of newcomers to bring it home in the fourth quarter. Nikki Oppenheimer, a graduate transfer from James Madison, and Enes Adams, a junior Wichita State...
Carter, Sears Lead Ohio to Victory Over Belmont, 92-80

FOLLOW OHIO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. – The Ohio men's basketball team (1-0) opened their 2021-22 season on Tuesday night (Nov. 9) with a win, 92-80, against the Belmont Bruins (0-1) at the Convocation Center. Ohio was led offensively by sophomore guard Mark Sears (Muscle Shoals, Ala.), who finished with 27 points on 10 for 11 shooting, with six rebounds and four assists.
Robert Morris men drop opener at Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Perry posted 18 points as Central Florida topped Robert Morris, 69-59, on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Perry hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Darin Green Jr. had 14 points for Central Florida. C.J. Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Cheikh...
UCF dunks way to season-opening win over Robert Morris

A dunk party took place Wednesday inside Addition Financial Arena as the UCF men's basketball team ran past Robert Morris 69-59 to open the season. The Colonials opened the second half on a 7-0 run and cut UCF's 17-point halftime lead to single digits five minutes in. Sparked by a one-handed slam by fifth-year senior Darius Perry, the Knights responded with a flurry. Minutes later, junior ...
Oscar Tshiebwe breaks a Kentucky Basketball rebounding record in win over Robert Morris

In two games as a Kentucky Wildcat, Oscar Tshiebwe has 40 rebounds, which breaks Dan Issel's record for the most in school history in the first two games. Of those 40, 22 have been on the offensive glass, which ties Paul Millsap for the most by a Division I player in any two-game span over the last 25 seasons. Tshiebwe headed to the bench with 19 boards and 14 points with 7:46 left, but John Calipari let him go back in to get rebound No. 20, which broke a Rupp Arena record.
Zips Take on Robert Morris on Saturday

AKRON, Ohio- The Akron women's basketball team hits the road for the first time this season as the Zips head to Moon Township, Pa. to take on Robert Morris on Saturday, Nov. 13. Tip time between the Zips and Colonials is set for 3 p.m. at the UPMC Events Center.
Daimion Collins shows off NBA potential in big win over Robert Morris

Up until Friday night, you'd have a tough time convincing anyone who's watched Kentucky play this season that Daimion Collins is expected to be an NBA lottery pick. But after watching him pop off the Kentucky bench for 14 points on 7-8 shooting, six rebounds, three assists, four blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes, those tunes have likely changed.
What to know from Kentucky basketball's blowout win over Robert Morris

LEXINGTON — No. 11 Kentucky basketball bounced back from its season-opening loss to Duke with a 100-60 win over Robert Morris in Friday's home opener. Super senior guard Kellan Grady led Kentucky with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Five other Wildcats finished in double figures as Kentucky shot 57.1% from the field and held Robert Morris to 37.7%.
Muskett, Monmouth overwhelm Robert Morris 44-7

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw all his four touchdowns in the first half and Monmouth beat Robert Morris 44-7. Robert Morris took its opening drive and marched 55 yards in five plays and scored in a little more than two minutes. George Martin threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Demonte Martin and the Colonials led 7-0. The Hawks proceeded to score five touchdowns over their next six drives and on their final drive of the first half got a field goal for a 38-7 lead.
Watch the Tape: Robert Morris Colonials

Well, that was fun. The Kentucky Wildcats put up 100 points Friday night in a 40-point blowout of the Robert Morris Colonials. Across the board, the 'Cats were firing on all cylinders. Oscar Tshiebwe collected 20 rebounds again, Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz were excellent from beyond the arc, we...
Ohio University pulls away from Robert Morris in second half

Kahliel Spear had a game-high 22 points, and Jaron Williams added 19, but the Robert Morris men's basketball team dropped to 0-3 with an 85-71 loss to Ohio University on Monday night. Jason Carter had 18 points to lead five Bobcats players in double figures. Ohio outrebounded Robert Morris, 36-30,...
Men's Basketball: 5 Bobcats score in double digits in win over Robert Morris

Ben Vander Plas anchored his left foot and whirled around to face the basket. He jumped into the air and let the ball in his hands fly. The redshirt senior never took his eyes off the ball as he slowly jogged backward. He maintained eye contact as the ball hit the inside of the rim and sank into the net while the crowd of 6,180 people erupted inside The Convo.
Ohio Men's Basketball Hosts Robert Morris Monday Night

ATHENS, Ohio -- Ohio men's basketball (2-0) returns to action this Monday, Nov. 15 when they take on its second-straight Horizon League opponent when Robert Morris (0-2) come to Athens. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Convocation Center. Monday's game can be seen on ESPN3 where Marty Bannister and Jacki Windon will have the call.
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men's basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a "significant" pay increase. After going...
