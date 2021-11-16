Ben Shungu named America East Player of the Week
South Burlington native Ben Shungu has earned his first America East Player of the Week honor.
Shungu recorded a career-high 27 points in Vermont’s loss at No. 21 Maryland. The guard averaged 23.5 pts, 5.5 rebs, and 2.5 assists in two games for the Cats.
The Catamounts return to action on Tuesday, November 16 hosting WPI in Burlington for its home opener. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
