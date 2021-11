It’s been 603 days since the Toronto Maple Leafs last played the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hard to believe, but it was way back on March 10, 2020, when these two teams last played. Toronto won 2-1, and the excitement was building for the playoffs where it seemed likely these two teams would meet again. But the pandemic changed everything. Since that game, Tampa Bay has won two Stanley Cups, and Toronto has not won a playoff round.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO