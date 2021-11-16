ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vasilevskiy helps Lightning shut down Islanders in 4-1 win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDVaa_0cxsB8Eu00
1 of 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are 6-0-2 over the last eight games.

Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who have lost three in a row. Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots.

It was the Islanders’ 12th of 13 games during a season-opening road trip. New York will play its home opener at the new UBS Arena on Saturday night against Calgary.

The teams met for the first time since Tampa Bay beat the Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinals last June.

New York defenseman Zdeno Chara and Lightning forward Pat Maroon fought right after the opening puck drop. Chara was given a high-sticking minor and 10-minute misconduct, and Tampa Bay rookie Boris Katchouk received a 10-minute misconduct following a scrum late in the third.

BLUE JACKETS 5, RED WINGS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and Columbus snapped a two-game skid.

Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre Texier also scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzilikins had 24 saves.

Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots.

The Blue Jackets trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third, but Chinakhov pulled Columbus even with 4:18 left. Jakub Voracek’s assist was his team-leading 12th and extended his point streak to six games.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Against Lightning

It’s been 603 days since the Toronto Maple Leafs last played the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hard to believe, but it was way back on March 10, 2020, when these two teams last played. Toronto won 2-1, and the excitement was building for the playoffs where it seemed likely these two teams would meet again. But the pandemic changed everything. Since that game, Tampa Bay has won two Stanley Cups, and Toronto has not won a playoff round.
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders shut down by Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood in four-goal loss

NEWARK — The Islanders still have eight days before they open the new UBS Arena at Belmont. But Thursday night was the closest they’ve come to playing a home game, both geographically and with the crowd split roughly 50-50 in its loyalties. But the rink or the fan support won’t...
NHL
NHL

Blackwood helps Devils shut out Islanders, win third straight

NEWARK, N.J. -- Mackenzie Blackwood made 42 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Islanders 4-0 at Prudential Center on Thursday. "[Blackwood] just looked really comfortable to me tonight," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "He was under control, made some...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lightning host the Islanders following overtime win

New York Islanders (5-4-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3-3, fourth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -146, Islanders +122; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the New York Islanders after the Lightning defeated Florida 3-2 in overtime. The Lightning are 6-3-2 against Eastern...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
snntv.com

Vasilevskiy leads Lightning to victory against Philadelphia

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-4-2) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (7-3-3) 7 PM | AMALIE ARENA. The New York Islanders meet the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals when the teams convene at Amalie Arena on Monday night. The Islanders lost Game 7...
NHL
chatsports.com

Fists fly as Lightning finish off Islanders 4-1

It had been 143 days since the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal en route to their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Tonight’s contest kept the same theme as the Bolts defeated the Islanders 4-1, thanks to goals from Mathieu Joseph, Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point, and Steven Stamkos.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

Rapid Recap: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Islanders lose their third-straight game after falling to Lightning. The New York Islanders dropped their third-straight game on Monday night, falling 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in the penultimate game of their 13-game road trip. Mathew Barzal opened the scoring for the Islanders, but the Lightning...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders Gameday News: Lightning reunion

The Islanders are in Tampa for a conference final rematch-rematch tonight, but the focus is rightly on just the rather pressing need for standings points. After tonight, tomorrow they’re in Sunrise to face the suddenly very mortal Panthers. How strange it will be...with last year’s division-only schedules between back-to-back conference...
NHL
chatsports.com

Lightning 4, Islanders 1: Almost time to go home

Andy Greene tonight played his 1,000th game. That was about the only highlight of the New York Islanders’ return to Tampa, Florida—well, that and the chippyness. 16 seasons into his NHL career, Andy Greene becomes the 358th player in League history to skate 1,000 career regular-season games. #NHLStats: https://t.co/TBeOPgHL1N pic.twitter.com/4dahHb3bJh— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 16, 2021.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's 4-1 win over the Isles on Monday. This was the Lightning's third straight game against one of their playoff opponents from the 2021 postseason. Similar to the previous two contests against Carolina and Florida, this was an intense, physical battle. There were multiple fights in the game, including one between Pat Maroon and Zdeno Chara right off the opening face-off.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Stanley Cup#Blue#The Blue Jackets
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
chatsports.com

Nylander scores in OT as Maple Leafs down Lightning 2-1

TORONTO — Having watched his team fumble away a 5-on-3 power play in the first period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had a simple message for his ultra-skilled forward group when Toronto got a man advantage in overtime Thursday. Don't look for...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings shut down red-hot Oilers with 4-2 statement win

DETROIT -- The Edmonton Oilers came into Detroit on Tuesday night riding high with a four-game winning streak, a 9-1-0 record and the highest-scoring offense in the NHL. But the Detroit Red Wings were up to the task, outplaying the Pacific Division leaders for a 4-2 win at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy