T20 champion Australians, England players arrive for Ashes

 2 days ago
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Twenty20 World Cup player of the series David Warner got off a flight that the champion Australian team shared with members of England’s Ashes squad, gave a thumbs up as he entered the arrivals hall and headed into 14 days of hotel quarantine.

Cricket in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a lot of the so-called bubble life for players and officials, punctuated by bursts of action on the field.

Warner scored a half century and shared a pivotal 92-run stand with Mitch Marsh to help Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final in Dubai. On Tuesday morning, they were back in Brisbane, venue for the Ashes series opener on Dec. 8.

Before then, there’ll be quarantine on the Gold Coast. Although, just like the England squad, there’ll be some access to practice facilities. England captain Joe Root and other players who weren’t part of their national T20 squad have been in Australia since Nov. 6.

England will hold two internal tour matches in Brisbane from Nov. 23-25 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and Australia will have an internal trial in Brisbane from Dec. 1-3 to finalize squads for the five-test Ashes series.

The return of the victorious T20 squad coincided with the 11-month countdown to the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, and confirmation of seven host cities for the Oct. 16-Nov. 13 tournament.

Geelong in Victoria state and Hobart, Tasmania will join the regular test venues in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne for the T20 competition featuring 16 teams and a total of 45 matches.

Australia hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 and was scheduled to host the men’s T20 tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a restructure of the international cricket calendar.

“We congratulate Aaron Finch and the Australian squad on their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown,” local organizing committee chief executive Michelle Enright said. “What an amazing platform it will be to see them try to defend their title in front of Aussie fans in 2022.”

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

