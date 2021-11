The Pacers (2-6) will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the New York Knicks (5-2) on Wednesday night. The Knicks have been a feel-good NBA story after fans celebrated an opening night win over the Celtics and the team has followed it up with a solid start. The Pacers on the other hand are just trying to feel good after a rough start facilitated by several injuries popping up from game-to-game.

