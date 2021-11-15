ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renin-Angiotensin System Blockade is Associated with Exercise Capacity, Sympathetic Activity and Endothelial Function in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients have exercise intolerance and exaggerated blood pressure reactivity during exercise that are mediated by sympathetic nervous system (SNS) overactivation and decreased nitric oxide (NO) bioavailability. Activation of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) increases SNS activation and reduces NO synthesis, and prior studies suggest that RAS blockade attenuates...

#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Exercise Intolerance#Angiotensin#Sns#Con#Msna#Fmd#S Karger Ag
