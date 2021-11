More than 80 pregnant women who died during a three-year period could have been saved if they had received better care, a major new report has found.Out of a total of 231 women who died between 2017 and 2019, a total of 37 per cent, or 83 could have been saved if their care had been better. Only 17 per cent, or 39 women who died, were found to have had good care.A new national report for the NHS, by experts at Oxford University, said while cardiac disease was the single largest cause of death for mothers during pregnancy, suicide...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO