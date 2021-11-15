ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSO Radio OnDemand North Shore Sports Night – Coaches, Sportswriters

By Rick
msonewsports.com
 5 days ago

NORTH SHORE – Listen in as Tim and Rick talk local sports with St.John’s Prep football coach Brian St. Pierre; and with sports writers Gary Larrabee and Mike Grenier. 2021...

The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTWO/WAWV

North Central wins Play of the Night

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Central Thunderbirds are the winners of the Play of the Night for Week 12 of Goin’ 2 The Endzone. Tyler Vaughn’s 2nd half touchdown helped spark North Central to the school’s second sectional title.
FARMERSBURG, IN
Person
Gary Player
The Guardian

Sports Coaches (Football & Netball)

We are seeking experienced Football and Netball coaches who can support the coaching of pupils from beginners to performance level. These roles will commence on 10th January 2022 until 26th March 2022. Previous experience of playing and coaching these sports is essential. In return, St Edward’s can offer a variety...
SPORTS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Playoff Football on the Radio Friday Night

We will have some other games in the playoffs for you on the radio tomorrow evening. Wesleyan Christian School at home against Sus-Sawk-Kwa will air on KWON – AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1. The Mustangs are trying to get their first win in the OSSAA playoffs since 2012. The Vikings enter Bartlesville with a 7-2 record. WCS is 703 on the year. A 7:00 kick tomorrow night.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
tucson.com

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
SPORTS
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore returns to county title game

Falling behind for the second time in as many playoff games didn’t stop North Shore in its quest to return to the Nassau Conference IV football championship stage. The second-seeded Vikings spotted No. 3 Clarke an early score in Saturday’s semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium before ripping off six straight touchdowns on the way to a convincing 42-16 victory. Junior quarterback Peter Liotta threw for one touchdown and ran for a score, junior Nick Livoti had rushing and receiving scores and recovered a fumble on special teams, and senior Daniel Quigley added a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead an offense that racked up 379 yards.
WANTAGH, NY
Newsday

North Shore scores 6 unanswered touchdowns to top Clarke

The fortitude to answer. The savvy to create opportunities and then cash in on them. The mental toughness to hold a singular focus through an entire season. These are some of qualities one finds in championship football teams and they were all there for North Shore in its Nassau Conference IV semifinal against Clarke on Saturday. The Vikings will find out if they are the complete package soon enough.
FOOTBALL
Sports
STACK

Tips for Successfully Coaching a Youth Sports Team

Did you ever notice how kids are more receptive and learn better from having fun? Fun is a great way to keep your young athletes involved in the game, increase their participation and retain their attention. It makes them enthusiastic about playing well, learning, and playing more. Of course, if something is boring, you are less likely to pay attention. Think about some boring movie you watched or a boring sporting event. Exactly! You lose your attention and wander off counting the minutes until the torcher ends. Now, think about your young athletes practicing or playing in the game. If it is not fun, they check out.
SPORTS
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore eyes playoff run

During last season’s magical ride to the Nassau County Conference IV football championship game, Peter Liotta was a sophomore guiding North Shore High’s scout team in practice. As the Vikings gear up for another playoff run, Liotta has elevated to starting quarterback, replacing Dan Quigley, who was injured three weeks...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Click2Houston.com

FULL COURT PRESS: No. 10 North Shore rich in tradition

North Shore has been a perennial playoff team, being in the dance for 17-straight years heading into the 2022 season as coach Allison Campbell enters year 23 at the helm of the program. Campbell enters this year with 535 career coaching victories. This Mustangs' squad will be one to watch...
BASKETBALL
msonewsports.com

Endicott College Football: Tewksbury’s Shane Aylward Receives CCC Football All-Conference Honors Offensive Rookie of the Year

BEVERLY, Mass. — Thirteen members of the Endicott football program have earned Commonwealth Coast Football (CCC Football) postseason honors, as announced by the league earlier today. Headlining the group of award winners were Tim Russell (Stoneham, Mass.), Shane Aylward (Tewksbury, Mass.), Colin Meropoulos (Monroe, Conn.), and head coach Paul McGonagle.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. Mary’s High School Football Coach Sean Driscoll

LYNN – St. Mary’s High School football coach Sean Driscoll reviews last week’s Spartans win and previews Friday’s D5 Semifinals against Abington 7 p.m. Friday at Quincy. St. Mary’s High School football coach Sean Driscoll. Audio Player. 2021 FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKETS, POWER RATINGS, AND NON-PLAYOFF MATCHUPS Each bracket contains the...
LYNN, MA
thedailyhoosier.com

Listen: IU football coach Tom Allen radio show — Rutgers week

Listen as Indiana head coach Tom Allen and legendary IU voice Don Fischer preview this week’s game against Rutgers on their Wednesday evening radio show. Allen and Fischer discussed the loss to Michigan, fielded questions from fans, and previewed Rutgers. Indiana and Rutgers kick off at Noon Eastern on Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On radio announcers, the coaching carousel and David Cutcliffe

After I covered Baylor’s upset of Oklahoma on Saturday, I was driving to a restaurant in Waco (Trujillo’s, really good old-school Tex-Mex) and listening to the Texas Tech Radio Network. I couldn’t believe how far over the line announcers Brian Jensen and John Harris stepped in criticizing the officiating. They said over and over that the Big 12 office must want Iowa State to win the game. They read off the names of the officials. I’m listening on radio – I have no idea as to the quality of the officiating. But you can’t do what they did. Forget “conference policy.” You can’t have school representatives making comments that could incite fans. They’re close enough to going over the top as it is.
SPORTS

