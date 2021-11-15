Comparing weight-based dosing of tacrolimus XR in obese and non-obese renal transplant recipients.

This study states that Establishment of long-term arteriovenous access is an important component in the long-term care of the patient with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The increasing frequency of obesity is reported to have an impact on the access management of ESRD patients. The aim of this study was to evaluate the outcomes of arteriovenous fistula (AVF) in the obese and nonobese patients. A retrospective review of all patients during a 10-year period with primary autogenous AVF (radiocephalic, brachiocephalic, and brachiobasilic) was undertaken at a single center. Patients were subcategorized by body mass index into nonobese and class I, class II, and class III obesity (Table). Outcomes of maturation (successful progression to hemodialysis), reintervention, functional dialysis (continuous hemodialysis for a consecutive 3 months), and patency were examined. From January 1999 to December 2019, there were 2291 patients (67% female; mean age, 61 ± 15 years) who underwent primary AVF placement (22% radiocephalic.
Comments / 0