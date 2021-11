With director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace about making the Ghostbusters sequel. During the fun interview, they revealed which of the cast texts too much, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the sequel, how the trailer shows some of the deleted scenes, which shot was the toughest to pull off for each of them, and more. In addition, Wolfhard reveals a cool deleted scene that involved a long oner, and Grace talks about a deleted scene where she went out into a field with the proton pack.

