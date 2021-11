We get our first look at the Los Angeles Rams in the Odell Beckham Jr. era on Monday night. We'll see how much we actually see Beckham. Beckham signed with the Rams this week, a rare midseason splash signing. Beckham will reportedly be involved in a package of plays, which makes sense. It's not realistic to think he can pick up enough of the offense in a few days. It might not be realistic that Beckham, who hasn't had a huge impact on the field in years, does much with the Rams on Monday night or the rest of the season, but that's yet to be seen.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO