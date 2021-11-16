Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets lone goal in loss

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs were back in action Thursday night as they tried to string together two wins for the first time all season. They faced the infinitely patient Islanders who took advantage of the lack of experience from the Habs and eventually blew the game wide open as they skated away with a rather easy 6-2 victory. What’s most frustrating is that the Habs were likely the better team for a large chunk of the portion of the game that mattered. This is a big part of the equation that leads to this writer’s belief that this team’s systems simply are not of NHL calibre. There simply isn’t a built-in backup plan, so when plan A fails, the team picks the puck out of their net far too often. This is why this game was once again over by the second period despite the Habs truly being the better team for a significant portion of the game before the score became out of hand and both teams started going through the motions.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO