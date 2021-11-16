Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets lone goal in loss

Palmieri has yet to score a goal this season, but coach Barry Trotz stated Sunday that he is not concerned, Neil Best of Newsday reports. Palmieri signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Islanders during the offseason, but that seems to be off his playoff performance when he had seven goals in 19 games. Palmieri only had two goals in 17 games before the playoffs for the Isles last season and now has been shut out out in the first 10 games of the season. Trotz believes Palmieri is playing well and getting chances, and that it's just a matter of time until the goals start coming,
Comments / 0