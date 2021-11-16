ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets lone goal in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Barzal scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Barzal is...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
habsworld.net

Another Frustrating Loss to the Islanders

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs were back in action Thursday night as they tried to string together two wins for the first time all season. They faced the infinitely patient Islanders who took advantage of the lack of experience from the Habs and eventually blew the game wide open as they skated away with a rather easy 6-2 victory. What’s most frustrating is that the Habs were likely the better team for a large chunk of the portion of the game that mattered. This is a big part of the equation that leads to this writer’s belief that this team’s systems simply are not of NHL calibre. There simply isn’t a built-in backup plan, so when plan A fails, the team picks the puck out of their net far too often. This is why this game was once again over by the second period despite the Habs truly being the better team for a significant portion of the game before the score became out of hand and both teams started going through the motions.
NHL
WTOP

Brock Nelson scores 4 goals, Islanders beat Canadiens 6-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Brock Nelson scored a career-high four goals and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday night. “It’s nice to chip in and get a couple,” Nelson said, underplaying his big night. Anthony Beauvillier, who had three assists, was more effusive. “It was a...
NHL
Derrick

Islanders' Nelson, Bruins' Bergeron each score 4 goals

MONTREAL (AP) — Brock Nelson scored four times and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday night. Playing the eighth of 13 straight road games to open the season while their new arena is finished, the Islanders scored more than four goals for the first time this season. Montreal allowed five goals or more for the sixth time this season.
NHL
New York Post

Islanders come undone in third period in loss to Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota, and the Wild registered another comeback win to beat Anders Lee and the Islanders 5-2 on Sunday night. “It’s stressful going into that third...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Barry Trotz
NHL

Varlamov season debut with Islanders spoiled in loss to Wild

Brandon Duhaime carries it through the neutral zone and to the outside before firing a wrist shot far side, giving the Wild a 3-2 lead. Varlamov made 34 saves in his first game since June 25, a 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. He did not participate in training camp and started the season on injured reserve due to what Islanders coach Barry Trotz called "soreness."
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: No goals thus far

Palmieri has yet to score a goal this season, but coach Barry Trotz stated Sunday that he is not concerned, Neil Best of Newsday reports. Palmieri signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Islanders during the offseason, but that seems to be off his playoff performance when he had seven goals in 19 games. Palmieri only had two goals in 17 games before the playoffs for the Isles last season and now has been shut out out in the first 10 games of the season. Trotz believes Palmieri is playing well and getting chances, and that it's just a matter of time until the goals start coming,
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Scores both goals in loss

Lee scored twice on four shots, doled out three hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. Lee has turned things around from a six-game point drought, logging three goals in his last two outings. Unfortunately for the Islanders on Sunday, he was the only skater to solve Kaapo Kahkonen. The 31-year-old Lee has four goals, 22 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and 13 hits through nine contests overall.
NHL
localsyr.com

Islanders sink Crunch on two third-period goals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were first on the board, but the Bridgeport Islanders had a third period surge to take a 3-1 win tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 5-4-1-0 on the season and wraps up the team’s three-game...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders
chatsports.com

Mathew Barzal's 300-game milestone coincides with more mature all-around play

NEWARK — There will surely be further milestones in Mathew Barzal’s still-young NHL career. And while reaching 300 regular-season games, as he will on Thursday night as the Islanders continue their season-opening, 13-game road trip against the Devils at Prudential Center, doesn’t yet make him a grizzled veteran, it would certainly seem to indicate Barzal has reached another stage in his career.
NHL
Yardbarker

Islanders 4-0 Loss to Devils Not a Concern

The New York Islanders lost 4-0 to the rival New Jersey Devils and now only have five wins in their first 11 games of the 2021-22 season. The loss was one of the worst of the season and certainly raises some concern for a team hoping to compete for the Stanley Cup this season after reaching the Semifinal in consecutive playoffs. The loss for one continued to expose a struggling power play and saw the Islanders defense, a unit that is great at eliminating opposing skaters in the neutral zone, allow the Devils to carry the puck into the offensive zone at will.
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders power play continues to fizzle in loss to Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. – The Islanders didn’t need revenge in their first meeting with the two-time Stanley Cup-champion Lightning as much as they just needed a good performance. In the end, they got neither. The Islanders, with a revamped lineup, lost, 4-1, on Monday night with their power play again misfiring...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Takeaways From Back To Back Blowout Losses

The New York Islanders lost consecutive games on the Florida road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and a brutal 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers where they trailed 4-0 at the end of the first period. The losses cap off a rough end to the 13 game road trip to start the season as the Islanders are currently on a four-game losing streak where they have been outscored 19-4, leaving the team with only five wins to start the season.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: In net as expected Thursday

Sorokin will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Sorokin will make his eighth straight start, though he's had four days off since his last game. The 26-year-old has posted a 3-2-2 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .931 save percentage so far. The Canadiens have struggled to begin the season, so this is a favorable matchup for the Russian.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Neal Pionk: Nets power-play goal

Pionk scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. Pionk tallied at 2:23 of the first period to give the Jets a 2-0 lead, and his goal stood as the game-winner. It was the first goal of the year for the defenseman, but he's been productive with eight helpers, 26 shots on net, 32 hits and 12 blocked shots in 10 appearances. There's no reason to think he'll move down the lineup -- Pionk is a safe option for all-around production in fantasy.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy