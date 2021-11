Stamkos scored his seventh goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The tally was classic Stamkos, as he got free to the right of Frederik Andersen and then fired home a one-timer on a pass from Mathieu Joseph midway through the second period. Unfortunately for the Bolts, it was all the offense they could muster on the night. Stamkos has seven goals and 15 points through 12 games to begin the season, putting him on pace for his first 40-goal campaign since 2018-19 if the 31-year-old can avoid serious injuries.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO