NHL

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Credited with assist

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Killorn notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. Killorn set up...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
Alex Killorn
Mathieu Joseph
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Time for Alex Kerfoot to Get Some Credit

The Toronto Maple Leafs Alex Kerfoot is, quite simply, one of the NHL’s most underrated players. Toronto Maple Leafs fans may not have noticed, because Kerfoot was traded for fan-favorite Nazem Kadri, and he’s never been able to live it down. Kerfoot is a great defensive player who doesn’t hit...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Gabriel Dumont: Returns to AHL

The Lightning assigned Dumont to AHL Syracuse on Friday. The 31-year-old hasn't played in either of the two games he's been on the roster for. Barring numerous injuries to Lightning forwards, Dumont figures to be nothing more than a depth option for the remainder of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong effort in loss

Vasilevskiy made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday. He came into the game riding a three-game winning streak, but his teammates failed him Thursday. The Bolts uncharacteristically turned the puck over a lot and took ugly penalties. And while Vasilevskiy shut the Leafs down on four power plays in regulation, he couldn't stop them in overtime.
NHL
Yardbarker

Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev suspended two games for illegal check

The NHL's Department of Player Safety confirmed the news Friday and announced that Sergachev has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head. "It is important to note that Marner’s head is the main point of contact on this hit. Sergachev’s shoulder and back make substantial contact with Marner’s jaw, as the head takes the brunt of the force of the check," the league explained in a video, per Gavin Lee of Pro Hockey Rumors.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Alex Goligoski: Back in lineup Saturday

Goligoski (upper body) is expected to play against the Penguins on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Goligoski has missed the last three games while nursing an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old blueliner had three assists while averaging 19:31 of ice time in six games prior to the injury.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: May face supplementary discipline

Sergachev may face supplemental discipline after an ugly hit to Mitch Marner's head in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto. Sergachev tried to intercept Marner after he stole the puck from Victor Hedman and blindsided the Leafs winger with an elbow to the jaw. Luckily, Marner appeared unhurt and Sergachev was assessed a minor penalty, but the league will determine if additional discipline is necessary.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday

Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Vasilevskiy enters Thursday on a three-game winning streak, during which he's allowed just four goals. He started the year uncharacteristically leaky, but the recent hot stretch has seen him turn it around. The Russian remains one of the best goalies to deploy in any matchup in fantasy.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Alex Tuch’s Shoulder Surgery Mystery

The trade is complete!! After months of waiting, speculating, and false alarms, the Buffalo Sabres finally completed the difficult transaction of moving former franchise savior Jack Eichel. The details of the trade can be found here, but one of the main pieces that come back to Buffalo is RW Alex...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Alex Iafallo: Generates assist

Iafallo posted an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues. Iafallo earned the primary helper as Adrian Kempe cleaned up a loose puck at 12:15 of the third period. The 27-year-old Iafallo added one of the Kings' three tallies in the shootout. The winger is up to four goals, five assists, 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests, with six of his nine points coming during his current four-game point streak.
NHL
chatsports.com

Alex Ovechkin Is NHL’s First Star of the Month

Ovi came out hot with 4pts (2g,2a) in the home opener against the Rangers and has not slowed down, scoring in every game but one for a league-leading nine goals in eight games. Alex Ovechkin (@Capitals), Connor McDavid (@EdmontonOilers) and Frederik Andersen (@Canes) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars”...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Three helpers in win

Point notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators. The 25-year-old had a helper in every period. It was Point's first multi-point performance of the season, but he's been consistent on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for the Bolts with four goals and nine points through 11 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points including GWG

Palat scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators. He had a hand in a goal by Jan Rutta in the second period before he led the charge that put the game away in the third, finding the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining before helping set up Anthony Cirelli for an empty-netter. Palat has been very hit or miss to begin the season with three multi-point performances but seven goose eggs, and in total he has four goals and eight points through 11 contests, but once again his contributions have been timely -- three of his four tallies have been game-winners, after six of his 15 goals last season were GWGs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points against Sens

Stamkos scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators. He helped set up Victor Hedman for the only goal of the first period, then got a three-goal rally started in the third as Tampa Bay pulled away. Stamkos is off to a blistering start to the season with six multi-point performances through 11 games, leading to six goals and 14 points in total.
NHL

