Kadri produced three assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Kadri assisted on the Avalanche's first three goals of the game. The 31-year-old center has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, producing two goals and three helpers in that span. For the year, he's at nine points, 22 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating. Kadri can be streaky at times, but a second-line role in a strong offense should give him a safe scoring floor for fantasy managers.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO