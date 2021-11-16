ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Unimpressive Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Varlamov allowed four goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Varlamov has started two of the...

www.cbssports.com

nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Varlamov's Season Debut, Fatigue not Excuse for Islanders & More

The Islanders are off until Thursday, as they have time take a breath again, before taking on the final three teams on their road trip before making their home-debut. Semyon Varlamov made his debut on Sunday, showing little rust in the loss. Despite playing a back to back and traveling this entire season, those were not being used as excuses for the loss Sunday.
NHL
NHL

Varlamov season debut with Islanders spoiled in loss to Wild

Brandon Duhaime carries it through the neutral zone and to the outside before firing a wrist shot far side, giving the Wild a 3-2 lead. Varlamov made 34 saves in his first game since June 25, a 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. He did not participate in training camp and started the season on injured reserve due to what Islanders coach Barry Trotz called "soreness."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders' Varlamov Disappoints in Return From Injury

The New York Islanders' number-one option in net, Semyon Varlamov, made his long-awaited return to the ice last Sunday night. After missing the first nine games on the injured reserved list, Varlamov led the Isles onto the ice for the first time since Sept. 17. The Islanders matched up with the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul on the second leg of a back-to-back. It was not the season opener that Varlamov would have hoped for, as the Isles fell to the Wild by a score of 5-2 after leading in the third period. It was a tough game against a good Wild team, but the whole team had ups and downs in this one that didn't help Varlamov.
NHL
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Barry Trotz
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
#Islanders#Panthers
WGR550

Winless streak hits five as Sabres lose to Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres' winless streak reached its fifth game on Monday night, as the blue and gold were defeated by the Washington Capitals by a final score of 5-3 at Capital One Arena. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Out Monday

Cizikas (illness) is not in Monday's lineup against the Lightning, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Cizikas was dealing with an illness over the weekend but was able to practice Sunday. He's likely considered day-to-day and could be available Tuesday against the Panthers. The veteran forward has one assist through 11 games this season.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday's match at the Garden. The...
NHL
CBS Boston

Shawn Thornton Knows Tuukka Rask's Future Plans … But He Won't Share Them

BOSTON (CBS) — Shawn Thornton and Tuukka Rask are good friends, dating back to their time as full-time teammates from 2009-14. So with Thornton making the media rounds on Tuesday for his new book — which has a foreword written by Rask — it was inevitable that a question about the goaltender's future was asked. It ended up happening twice. First, Thornton was interviewed by Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub and was asked if he had an update on Rask's plans. "Well I talked to him yesterday, so I'm gonna stay out of that one," Thornton said. "I don't...
NHL

