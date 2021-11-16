Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Unimpressive Monday

The New York Islanders’ number-one option in net, Semyon Varlamov, made his long-awaited return to the ice last Sunday night. After missing the first nine games on the injured reserved list, Varlamov led the Isles onto the ice for the first time since Sept. 17. The Islanders matched up with the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul on the second leg of a back-to-back. It was not the season opener that Varlamov would have hoped for, as the Isles fell to the Wild by a score of 5-2 after leading in the third period. It was a tough game against a good Wild team, but the whole team had ups and downs in this one that didn’t help Varlamov.
