Islanders' Zach Parise: Helps out on lone tally

The New York Islanders are built to compete for the Stanley Cup and hope to win their first one since the 1982-83 season. The roster has reached the Stanley Cup Semifinal in each of the last two seasons and the Islanders possess little to no weakness in all of their units. That being said, the front office will look to make a few acquisitions over the course of the season to help put the team over the top, with the forward unit and defensive unit in need of one or two skaters to add depth.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO