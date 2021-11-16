ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Zach Parise: Helps out on lone tally

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Parise recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Islanders Zach Parise Was Quiet in Return to Minnesota

For nine years, Zach Parise was a part of the Minnesota Wild. He was unceremoniously bought out by the Wild this past offseason before signing with the New York Islanders but it’s likely safe to assume that this game was circled on his calendar for a while. He’s moved on...
NHL
NHL

Pageau and Parise Working with Wahlstrom

The chemistry on the Zach Parise-JG Pageau-Oliver Wahlstrom line is starting to show. Barry Trotz paid JG Pageau a compliment on Tuesday, calling his versatile center exactly that, a complement. In Trotz's eyes, Pageau is the right type of player - a two-way center who excels in all three zones...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Former Wild player Zach Parise says he landed in good place with Islanders

PITTSBURGH – Zach Parise already knows he'll experience a range of emotions when he re-enters Xcel Energy Center on Sunday to square off against the Wild. But Parise said he's "moved on" from the Wild's decision to buy out his contract. "It's been a long time," Parise said recently during...
NHL
Jamestown Sun

Former Wild star Zach Parise makes his return to Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Despite a somewhat messy divorce this past offseason, former Minnesota Wild star Zach Parise isn’t holding a grudge. The 37-year-old winger is now a member of the New York Islanders, signing there in September after the Wild decided to buy out the remainder of his contract in July.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Zach LaVine reacts to Joel Embiid almost knocking out Lonzo Ball

In the midst of a tight battle between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid lost control of the ball and immediately thought it was a foul. When not given a call, he swung his arm in frustration and almost knocked out Lonzo Ball in the process. Had the Chicago point guard not been aware of the situation, he could have been seriously injured. Here were star Zach LaVine’s thoughts on the situation, per Cody Westerlund:
NBA
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Tallies in Friday's win

Hyman scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers. Hyman cleaned up a loose puck in front of Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev at 18:11 of the first period. The 29-year-old Hyman is on a modest three-game point streak and now has seven goals and three assists through 10 contests overall. Unlike his slow start to the season, the winger is finding more productivity even as head coach Dave Tippett has separated him from Connor McDavid at even strength.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Hands out assist

Hyman notched an assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Predators. Head coach Dave Tippett shuffled his lines mid-game, sending Hyman to join Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto. It worked out, as Hyman set up Yamamoto for the go-ahead goal in the second period. Through nine games, Hyman has six goals, three helpers, 25 shots and a minus-4 rating, and he's in no danger of losing his place in the top six.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Have Trade Targets That Could Help the Defense

The New York Islanders are built to compete for the Stanley Cup and hope to win their first one since the 1982-83 season. The roster has reached the Stanley Cup Semifinal in each of the last two seasons and the Islanders possess little to no weakness in all of their units. That being said, the front office will look to make a few acquisitions over the course of the season to help put the team over the top, with the forward unit and defensive unit in need of one or two skaters to add depth.
NHL
Washington Post

The Capitals’ Zach Fucale shuts out Red Wings in his NHL debut

DETROIT — Things couldn’t have gone any better Thursday night for Washington Capitals goaltender Zach Fucale, a 26-year-old making his NHL debut. The Detroit Red Wings tried him, repeatedly, putting 21 shots on the netminder. He was up to the task each time in a 2-0 win at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
NBC Washington

With Vanecek Out, Capitals Goalie Zach Fucale to Make NHL Debut Against Detroit

Goalie Zach Fucale to make NHL debut against Detroit originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Goalie Zach Fucale will make his NHL debut Thursday in a start for the Capitals against the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Peter Laviolette told the media. Ilya Samsonov will be the backup. Speaking after...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Shuts out Islanders

Blackwood stopped all 42 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 shutout win over the Islanders. The Islanders weren't shy about throwing pucks at the net, but they were unable to solve Blackwood, who improved to 2-0-1 since returning from a heel injury. He has raised his level with each subsequent start, though this one will be tough to top when Blackwood next patrols the crease, which could be as soon as Saturday's matinee against the Bruins. Blackwood has started three of New Jersey's past four games, so he appears to have reclaimed his spot as the team's starting goalie, with offseason acquisition Jonathan Bernier settling into a backup role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Assists on lone tally Friday

Gaudreau logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. Gaudreau set up Oliver Kylington for the Flames' lone goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Gaudreau has impressed this year with 15 points in 14 contests, though he's been held off the scoresheet in four of the last six games. He's added 37 shots on net and a plus-7 rating while working in a top-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Out Monday

Cizikas (illness) is not in Monday's lineup against the Lightning, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Cizikas was dealing with an illness over the weekend but was able to practice Sunday. He's likely considered day-to-day and could be available Tuesday against the Panthers. The veteran forward has one assist through 11 games this season.
NHL
USA Today

Vasilevskiy helps Lightning shut down Islanders in 4-1 win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets lone goal in loss

Barzal scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Barzal is rarely a physical force, so the four hits were unexpected even in a contentious affair between playoff rivals. The 24-year-old now has four goals, four assists, 38 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 12 appearances. Barzal is locked in as the top-line center, though the Islanders have scored just five goals in the last four games -- head coach Barry Trotz may shuffle his lines in the near future if the offense doesn't wake up.
NHL
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine help Bulls halt Clippers' win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Zach LaVine chipped in 29 as the visiting Chicago Bulls defeated Los Angeles 100-90 Sunday, snapping the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak. The first game of a Southern California back-to-back belonged to the Bulls’ homecoming guards. DeRozan, a Los Angeles-area native, shot 12-of-16 from the...
NBA
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL

