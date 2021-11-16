Islanders' Zach Parise: Helps out on lone tally

Blackwood stopped all 42 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 shutout win over the Islanders. The Islanders weren't shy about throwing pucks at the net, but they were unable to solve Blackwood, who improved to 2-0-1 since returning from a heel injury. He has raised his level with each subsequent start, though this one will be tough to top when Blackwood next patrols the crease, which could be as soon as Saturday's matinee against the Bruins. Blackwood has started three of New Jersey's past four games, so he appears to have reclaimed his spot as the team's starting goalie, with offseason acquisition Jonathan Bernier settling into a backup role.
