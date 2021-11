Analysts recommend these growth stocks that have plenty of room to run. These growth stocks come from Morningstar's Hare Portfolio. The Morningstar Hare Portfolio includes analysts' top growth stock picks that have valuation upside. Some growth stocks have taken big hits in recent weeks following disappointing earnings reports and 2022 guidance, so growth stock investors are now taking a closer look at valuations. Growth stocks have outperformed the market for more than a decade, but concerns over inflation, tax hikes and Federal Reserve tapering may warrant a more conservative approach for growth investors heading into the end of the year. For investors looking for growth stocks at reasonable valuations, here are the top eight holdings in the Morningstar Hare Portfolio.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO