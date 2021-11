SAN ANTONIO — Authorities shut down a stretch of Wiseman Blvd. on Monday evening after five-vehicle crash. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene near the intersection of Wiseman and Cottonwood Way, and closed Wiseman to westbound traffic between Cottonwood and Loop 1604 around 5 p.m. Authorities said that several people were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment, but none of those injuries were fatal.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO