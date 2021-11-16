ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

Community Growing Increasingly Concerned As Crime Increases In Owings Mills

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday's shooting near Lakeside and Owings Mills Boulevard sent...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

foxbaltimore.com

Triple shooting in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after three people were shot in Owings Mills. Just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Merino Court in reference to a shooting that occurred in the area of Gwynnswood Road in Owings Mills. Officers located three victims...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
abcnews4.com

SLED: Violent crime increased at an alarming rate in 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says in a new report Monday violent crime increased "at an alarming rate" across the state in 2020. SLED's 2020 crime report shows the rate of murders in South Carolina increased 22.1% and aggravated assaults were up 10.1%. In general,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Owings Mills, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Californian

Campus sees increase in robberies, Berkeley community reacts

Five robberies occurred in and around UC Berkeley within a span of 24 hours between Nov. 4 and 5, reflecting an increase in thefts and break-ins. Sabrina Reich, UCPD spokesperson, noted that UCPD has been investigating the aforementioned robberies. While suspects have been arrested, the case remains under investigation. “This...
BERKELEY, CA
WCBD Count on 2

New SLED report shows significant increase in violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Violent crime is up in South Carolina according to a report released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The report, released Monday, was compiled from police departments and sheriff’s departments across the state and showed an “alarming” increase in violent crime statistics. In 2020, the rate of violent crime overall increased […]
COLUMBIA, SC
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police reporting increase in violent crime in 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police Chief Wayne Jerman gave an update on crime data this year at a Public Safety and Youth Services Committee meeting on Monday. According to Chief Jerman, aggravated assaults are up by 27 percent, compared to the five-year average. Those are defined as assaults to inflict severe injury on another. Armed aggravated assaults are even higher, up by nearly 58 percent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
signalscv.com

Reported L.A. County hate crimes increased 20% in 2020

Hate crimes within Los Angeles County increased by 20% in 2020, the largest increase since 2008, according to a report released on Wednesday. Released by the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations, the report states that the number of documented hate crimes throughout the county had jumped from 530 in 2019 to 635 in 2020, and that the increase is due to a 53% jump in racial hate crime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Continue To Investigate Baltimore Barbershop Shooting As Community Searches For Answers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – As police continue to investigate three separate shootings that left two barbers dead and a third man injured, the victims’ loved ones are searching for answers. A small flower memorial sits outside the barbershop in the 4600 block of Eastern Avenue where police say 44-year-old barber Javier Cotto was shot by suspect Carlos Ortega. Cotto died. A friend who did not want to be identified told WJZ that he’s known Cotto since he was eight. He described Cotto as a kind person who would share the shirt off his back. “He was a good barber,” the friend said. “He always...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Baltimore County Cop Robert Vicosa Linked To Cockeysville Kidnapping

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The search for a former Baltimore County police officer accused of kidnapping his daughters from their Pennsylvania home has led back to Maryland, authorities confirmed Thursday. Robert Vicosa, who’s wanted on a list of charges related to his daughters’ abduction, is suspected of carjacking a man at gunpoint Wednesday in Cockeysville and forcing the man to drive him around to places around the area before setting him free. Investigators believe Vicosa is getting assistance from Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and close friend who has been suspended from duty in response to her involvement in the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A closer look into the increased crime rate involving repeat offenders

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Across central Maryland ATM ‘smash and grab’ robberies continue to rise. The arrest of a man in one of Baltimore’s latest ATM ‘smash and grab’ attempts is renewing calls for more to be done about repeat offenders. “There a multifaceted problem here,” said Sean Kennedy with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Girl’s Death Probed As Homicide As Baltimore Hits 300 Mark

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this week as a homicide, police announced Wednesday as the city marked its 300th homicide this year. Officers were called to a Northeast Baltimore home Monday evening for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Student, 2 Adult Relatives Fight Outside Of Little Flower High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student and two adult relatives of a student fought outside of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Now, police are investigating. The fight was caught on camera outside of the Catholic girls’ school in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Officials say an interaction between those students in school led to the fight. They banned the adult relatives from school property. In a letter to families, the school said “This is an understandably stressful and disheartening situation, but we want to assure you that we take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

‘She Was A Beautiful Person’: Friends, Neighbors, Remember 69-Year-Old Woman Killed Inside Southern Baptist Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside the prominent Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore and friends are left shaken as police hunt for the killer. “I was really shocked, I was really shocked,” said one friend. Friends say 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found dead inside Tuesday morning. “She was a beautiful person,” said one friend. Baltimore City Police say around 6 a.m., she opened the church doors for contractors who were there to do renovations. Then less than an hour later she was found by another employee. Police say she was stabbed to death in the bathroom. “This is devastating to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

Neighborhood Nightmare: Squatters, Break-Ins Reported At Another Vacant Tahoe Park Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Possible squatters, multiple break-ins and concerns over safety – all of these are issues neighbors in Tahoe Park say started when Opendoor bought a house on their block. The issues started over the summer, according to multiple neighbors who spoke to CBS13 with their concerns. The 58th Street house, listed as “off market” on Opendoor’s website as of this week, was bought by the tech company for $535,000. A neighbor that lives within walking distance of this home said he called the police twice Saturday to go to the home. You see the signs on the house, and it’s boarded...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan: State of Maryland offering $100,000 reward for information on murder of 69-year-old woman in Baltimore church

BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday issued the following statement on the murder of a 69-year-old grandmother in Baltimore: “The murder of a 69-year-old grandmother inside a church in East Baltimore has shaken city residents and community leaders to the core. It follows a string of senseless violence that includes a barber shop killing, and the assault of a priest … Continue reading "Governor Hogan: State of Maryland offering $100,000 reward for information on murder of 69-year-old woman in Baltimore church" The post Governor Hogan: State of Maryland offering $100,000 reward for information on murder of 69-year-old woman in Baltimore church appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE

