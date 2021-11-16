Bushland Volleyball to Make 10th UIL State Tournament Appearance

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Thursday that the two Republicans booted from committees this year, Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), would get those seats restored if Republicans win the majority in 2022. “They’ll have committees,” McCarthy said at a press conference in the Capitol....
Two men who served decades in prison for the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X had their convictions formally thrown out Thursday. But only one them, Muhammad Aziz, was in the New York City courtroom to hear a judge announce his exoneration -- and see long-delayed justice finally done.
Travis McMichael, one of the three white men on trial for the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, said Thursday that the 25-year-old Black man never threatened him before the final altercation in which he was killed. McMichael's comments came during a cross-examination by the prosecution. McMichael, his father Greg...
Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28. Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted of...
Hong Kong (CNN) — The head of the Women's Tennis Association has cast doubt on an email claiming to be from Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it only raises further concerns for her safety. China's state-owned television broadcaster CGTN released the email, purportedly from Peng, in the early hours...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
