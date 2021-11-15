'Dancing With The Stars' Semi-Finals: Watch Both of Suni Lee's Dances!

Mondays at 8/7c, watch Dancing with the Stars on ABC. Tonight is week 8, Janet Jackson Night. Join the remaining hopefuls as they compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Hosted by iconic supermodel Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars pairs celebrity contestants with professional dancers. Learning and performing intricate choreography, these famous competitors boogie for a panel of renowned ballroom experts, striving to impress Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Which celebrity-pro pair is in trouble tonight? During Queen Night (week 7), the couples in jeopardy were JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson and The Miz & Witney Carson. Tune in for Janet Jackson Night to see who comes out on top, and who may be at risk of elimination.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO