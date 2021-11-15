ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With The Stars' Semi-Finals: Watch Both of Suni Lee's Dances!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dancing With The Stars semi-finals took place on Monday night (November 15) from Los Angeles. Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and her partner Sasha Farber performed their two routines for the night. For their Contemporary routine, they danced to “Gravity” by Sara...

Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look. The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.
Iman Shumpert deserves to win 'Dancing with the Stars.' Here's why

We’ve gotten to the point where just about everyone can get a 40 on “Dancing with the Stars.”. On Monday’s “Janet Jackson Night,” Suni Lee, Melora Hardin and Amanda Kloots got perfect scores and Jojo Siwa was just one off (thanks to judge Len Goodman) with a 39. Two away? Cody Rigsby with a 38.
'Dancing With the Stars': Suni Lee Opens up About Being 'Embarrassed' After Falling Ill Last Week

Olympian Suni Lee showed off the determination that helped her win a gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics during Dancing With the Stars Monday night, a week after she rushed off the stage after feeling ill. During her pre-dance package, Lee, 18, shared some more details about what happened and how negative tweets hurt her confidence. Her performance on Janet Jackson Night should restore that confidence though since she and Sasha Farber earned a perfect score.
Christina Aguilera Stuns in Performance Ahead of New Song “Somos Nada”

On Wednesday, Christina Aguilera performed in an all black outfit with a glistening red plunge accent at the Latin Recording Academy’s gala. Aguilera definitely went all out for this look, she had leather pants gloves, and high heeled boots. Not only did this singer nail her vocals in this performance, she nailed the outfit.
Dancing With the Stars Pro Hints at Departure

Dancing With the Stars could be losing one of its most popular faces. Val Chmerkovskiy has had an impressive run on the 30th season of the ABC reality series. However, his run with Olivia Jade Giannulli came to a grinding halt on Monday during Janet Jackson Night. The pair became...
Janet Jackson Night on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Steve and Sistina weigh in on the latest episode of Dancing With The Stars. The episode was dedicated to Janet Jackson and once again included a shocking double elimination. Dancing With The Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.
'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's 'Booty' Remark Raises Eyebrows

Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to on-air gaffes and awkward live moments, and this week was no different. The ABC reality competition held its semi-final round on Monday night, and judge Len Goodman's review of one routine raised eyebrows at home. Goodman, 77, supervised contestant Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev's rhumba and emphasized the importance of hip movement. "Hip action is one of the keys to the rumba," Goodman said during the pre-taped package.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Party With Stars at 'SNL' After Party!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having a fun night out together. The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers musician and the 25-year-old Game of Thrones star joined several celebs who went out to celebrate at the Saturday Night Live after party hosted at L’Avenue on Saturday night (November 13) in New York City.
How to Watch “Dancing with the Stars” season 30, week 8

Mondays at 8/7c, watch Dancing with the Stars on ABC. Tonight is week 8, Janet Jackson Night. Join the remaining hopefuls as they compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Hosted by iconic supermodel Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars pairs celebrity contestants with professional dancers. Learning and performing intricate choreography, these famous competitors boogie for a panel of renowned ballroom experts, striving to impress Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Which celebrity-pro pair is in trouble tonight? During Queen Night (week 7), the couples in jeopardy were JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson and The Miz & Witney Carson. Tune in for Janet Jackson Night to see who comes out on top, and who may be at risk of elimination.
