Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pair of Miami Heat stars and one Miami Hurricane have joined together to help the community with their new online sports school and it’s turning out to be a local South Florida success story.
“SportsEd TV is a multi-sport platform in every sport,” explained John Eagleton, University of Miami All-Time Winningest Tennis Player and former ATP Pro. “We have experts, so we can level the global playing field and provide free education in sports. We are in every country in the world.”
Tim Hardaway, five-time NBA All-Star who played for the Miami Heat, is also a part of the...
