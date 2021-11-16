Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and No. 25 Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast 78-61 on Tuesday night in the return of Trojans coach Andy Enfield to the school he led to the “Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament. Isaiah Mobley scored 13 points for USC (3-0), which got 10 from Max Agbonkpolo. Cyrus Largie scored 20 points for FGCU (1-2). Enfield spent two seasons at FGCU, leaving for USC after the 2013 run by the Eagles to the Sweet 16 — the first No. 15 seed to ever get that deep into...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO