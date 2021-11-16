ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had a career-high 22...

Frankfort Times

Ware lifts Morgan St. over St. Mary's (MD) 118-55

BALTIMORE (AP) — De'Torrion Ware had 27 points as Morgan State rolled past St. Mary's (Md.) 118-55 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Ware shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
BALTIMORE, MD
State
New York State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brown scores 29 to lead Murray St. over Bellarmine 78-59

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 29 points as Murray State defeated Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night. Trae Hannibal had 12 points and six rebounds for Murray State (2-0). Justice Hill added 10 points. KJ Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Tipton had 15 points for the...
MURRAY, KY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Thomas (MN) pays visit to Fordham

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) goes up against Fordham in an early season matchup. St. Thomas (MN) beat St. Francis (NY) by 18 on Saturday. Fordham lost 66-60 to Manhattan on Friday. SAVVY SENIORS: Fordham's Chuba Ohams, Darius Quisenberry and Josh Colon-Navarro have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Neese scores 20 to lift Indiana St. over DIII Hanover 90-49

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 20 points as Indiana State routed Division III-level Hanover 90-49 on Sunday. Cameron Henry had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana State (2-1). Micah Thomas added 15 points. Matt Munoz had 10 points for the Panthers. Hochman: As Cardinals try to...
INDIANA STATE
CBS LA

No. 25 USC Tops FGCU In ‘Dunk City’ Reunion Game, 78-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and No. 25 Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast 78-61 on Tuesday night in the return of Trojans coach Andy Enfield to the school he led to the “Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament. Isaiah Mobley scored 13 points for USC (3-0), which got 10 from Max Agbonkpolo. Cyrus Largie scored 20 points for FGCU (1-2). Enfield spent two seasons at FGCU, leaving for USC after the 2013 run by the Eagles to the Sweet 16 — the first No. 15 seed to ever get that deep into...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Former Miami Heat & Hurricane Stars Team Up For Online Sports School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pair of Miami Heat stars and one Miami Hurricane have joined together to help the community with their new online sports school and it’s turning out to be a local South Florida success story. “SportsEd TV is a multi-sport platform in every sport,” explained John Eagleton, University of Miami All-Time Winningest Tennis Player and former ATP Pro. “We have experts, so we can level the global playing field and provide free education in sports. We are in every country in the world.” Tim Hardaway, five-time NBA All-Star who played for the Miami Heat, is also a part of the...
MIAMI, FL

