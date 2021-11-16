ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina AG sues to block vaccine mandate for health care workers

By Molly Curley
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday aiming to block the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Eleven other states joined Attorney General Alan Wilson, including Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia.

Ten other states, led by Missouri, filed a similar lawsuit last week .

“The federal government seeks to bully the sovereign state of South Carolina into submission with the promise of federal funds,” stated Wilson, in part. “Our health care workers are heroes to all of us and should be able to do their jobs without the Biden administration’s threats and abuse of power.”

Filed in U.S. District Court in western Louisiana, the lawsuit claims the mandate is unconstitutional and violates multiple federal statutes.

Wilson argues the mandate ironically endangers the most vulnerable “by forcing termination of millions of healthcare workers who are essential to providing healthcare services.”

A federal appeals court recently paused President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.

Thom May
2d ago

I read three stories here on news break this morning of sudden deaths of healthy people under 50. sounds all heart related. STOP THE VACCINE NOW.

