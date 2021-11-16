1 dead, 1 hospitalized in attempted murder-suicide in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — A 33-year-old woman has been hospitalized and a 55-year-old man has died following a shooting on Technology Way in Salem Monday evening, the Essex County DA announced. That shooting is actively under investigation and is considered an attempted murder-suicide, according to state and local officials.

Police and the Essex County DA’s Office believe the man shot the 33-year-old who was leaving her job at a sail manufacturing company on Swampscott Road before turning the gun on himself around five o’clock Monday night.

The relationship between the suspect and victim is unclear, but investigators say they knew each other and both are believed to be from New Hampshire. It doesn’t appear the suspect has any connection to the workplace.

Investigators are not yet releasing the identity of the suspect or the victim. They did recover a gun at the scene.

That area was in lockdown while the scene was being investigated, but Salem Police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group