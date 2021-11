With nine weeks already in the rearview mirror, the 2021 NFL season is truly flying by faster than we can blink. While we certainly don't want to inch closer to the end of the year, most are probably happy that Week 9 is over as it looked like we were in the Twilight Zone for a minute. Throughout the slate, there were a number of surprising outcomes, including the Jaguars straight-up defeating the Bills, Arizona blowing out the 49ers without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, along with the Titans fending off the Rams in their first game without Derrick Henry. Those all contributed to a strong weekend for underdogs, who went 10-4 ATS in Week 9.

