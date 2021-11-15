ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With American journalist Danny Fenster released, what's next for U.S. and Myanmar?

By Ailsa Chang
 3 days ago

Today brought a plot twist in Myanmar. The American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison and is on his way back to the U.S. Just on Friday, a Myanmar military court had sentenced him to 11 years in prison for allegedly spreading false information, among other charges. Fenster was...

WTAJ

China, US to ease restrictions on each other’s journalists

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other’s journalists amid a slight relaxation of tensions between the two sides. The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. The agreement […]
Bill Richardson
Axios

There will be no airlift: U.S. urges Americans to leave Ethiopia now

The Biden administration is warning Americans in Ethiopia to evacuate immediately or risk being trapped if the civil war spreads to the capital. What they're saying: State Department spokesperson Ned Price said U.S. passport holders should not expect a Kabul-style airlift if the fighting reaches Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa. That's not going to happen, Price told Axios, calling the Afghanistan withdrawal a "unique and extraordinary situation."
WIBC.com

Young: China Is Ahead and Is Trying to Stop the US From Catching Up

WASHINGTON–You should be paying attention to what China is doing, says Sen. Todd Young. He says they’ve developed technology that has put them ahead of the U.S. in several areas and are also attempting to keep America from catching up. Young is concerned about China’s testing a hypersonic missile this...
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
AFP

Japan, South Korea islets dispute derails US press conference

A longstanding territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan derailed a trilateral press conference in Washington, laying bare the strained relationship between the key US allies. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman faced the press alone following talks on Wednesday, after Japan protested a recent visit by South Korea's police chief to islets administered by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo. "As has been the case for some time, there are some bilateral differences between Japan and the Republic of Korea that are continuing to be resolved," she said, without elaborating on the dispute that led to the absence of the Japanese and South Korean vice foreign ministers. "And one of those differences which is unrelated to today's meeting, has led to the change in format for today's press availability."
ksjd.org

Lack of American ambassadors is hurting foreign goals, says AFSA president

The Senate is confirming President Biden's diplomatic nominees at a snail's pace. To date, only nine of his nominees have been confirmed, seven of those being ambassador positions. By contrast, President Trump had more than 20 confirmed by this time in his first year. President Obama had nearly 60. That's according to data from the Center for Presidential Transition. With more than 90 positions vacant, we wanted to know how this could be affecting U.S. foreign policy. So to talk about that, we've called Eric Rubin. He is the former U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria and the current president of the American Foreign Service Association.
Reuters

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
