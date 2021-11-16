Personal Spatial Audio ‘Beamed’ To Listeners Can Follow Them Around A Room

So basically we’re all spies now?! Whaaaa? #livelisten #amitheonlyone who didn’t know?! 😂😳 #actorsoftiktok. If you've ever wanted to be a fly on the wall, TikTok has just the iPhone hack for you. TikTok user @elizabeth_henstridge shared an iPhone feature that uses the built-in microphone to pick up surrounding noise, allowing you to listen through your headphones from up to 15 meters away. As long as you have a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones, you can listen in on conversations even when you're not in the room. The feature is called Live Listen, and you can access it through the iPhone Control Center. However, it wasn't actually intended for "spying" at all — Live Listen was added to iPhones as an accessibility feature.

CELL PHONES ・ 23 HOURS AGO