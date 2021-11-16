ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Spatial Audio ‘Beamed’ To Listeners Can Follow Them Around A Room

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmersive and spatial audio has been something that Apple has been delving into lately, but the tech giant isn’t the only one interested. A company called Noveto launched a Kickstarter earlier this year to fund its smart speaker, the SoundBeamer, which then evolved into the N1. As the SoundBeamer...

