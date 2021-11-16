Personal Spatial Audio ‘Beamed’ To Listeners Can Follow Them Around A Room

Create a personalized audio profile with the 1MORE ColorBuds 2 Bluetooth comfortable earbuds. Equipped with SoundID technology, you can experience a truly personalized listening experience to enjoy music, podcasts, and more with tailored sound. Moreover, these Bluetooth comfortable earbuds feature a 7 mm dynamic driver to deliver a rich and clear sound with low distortion. In fact, you’ll experience music exactly how the artist intended. Furthermore, the 1MORE ColorBuds 2 include active noise cancelation that you can adjust to suit your needs. Or switch to Transparency mode to allow the world in. These buds also include 4 microphones with cVc 8.0 noise cancelation technology to provide crystal-clear calls. This technology even ensures high-quality audio in noisy environments. Finally, Instant Pairing allows you to seamlessly swap between listening to one or both buds.
