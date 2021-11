Governor Gordon announced that he has signed HB 1002 - Federal COVID vaccine mandates - prohibition and remedies - 2. This is according to a news release from the Governor's office who said the signing is "the ultimate product of the Special Session convened by the Wyoming Legislature last month," adding that "the bill supports the Governor's continued actions that were already underway, while also appropriating some additional funds to aid in those endeavors."

