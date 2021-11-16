ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers’ studs and duds from a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams

By Jerry McDonald
Mercury News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing...

www.mercurynews.com

49erswebzone

Steve Young says 49ers locker room ‘fraught with terror’

5.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's the time of year when many people like to focus on scary things. Whether it's scary movies, haunted houses, witches and ghosts, or pumpkins being carved, it's the season of screams and heart-racing stories. As we prepare for Halloween weekend, and as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to travel to Chicago to play the Bears, Hall of Famer Steve Young is seeing something else that is striking terror within his mind...the 49ers locker room.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Rams' Week 9 loss to Titans

It can be difficult to find positives from a 28-16 loss, especially when the game didn’t even feel as close as the final 12-point margin shows. The Rams decided to beat themselves instead of the Titans on Sunday night, committing error after error en route to their second loss of the season.
NFL
therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at 49ers Week 10 regular season game on Monday, Nov. 15. The Rams (7-2) head north to take on the 49ers (3-5) on Monday Night Football, their second-straight primetime game before heading into the bye week. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.
NFL
ESPN

Best bets for Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams to wrap up Week 10 on Monday Night Football (8:15 ET on ESPN). This week, ESPN betting analysts Eric Moody and Anita Marks, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and Stats & Information's Seth Walder offer up their best bets.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams X-Factors To Watch Against The 49ers

Los Angeles Rams X-Factors To Watch Against The 49ers. The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams are heading to Levi Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup against the struggling 3-5 San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are the clear favorite despite being in hostile territory. Despite their records, the 49ers have had the Rams number the last two seasons sweeping the Rams in 2019 and 2020. Sean McVay is once again being praised as the best young head coach while his rival Kyle Shanahan has seemingly begun to wear out his welcome as the 49ers head for another losing season. Let’s take a look at this week’s x-factors for Monday night.
NFL
Boone News-Republican

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are on the road to visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) for Monday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium will be at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Rams vs. 49ers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: game thread for 3rd quarter

Let hotter heads prevail. The Los Angeles Rams got off to a terrible start to the first half, but at least also had a terrible finish. Now that’s what I call a balanced offense. The San Francisco 49ers lead 21-7 at halftime and get the ball to start the third quarter.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Week 10 MNF Showdown: Los Angeles Rams At San Fransisco 49ers

Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...
NFL
49erswebzone

15 manhandling observations from the 49ers’ dominant win over the Rams

495 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a win Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams. On the heels of an extremely poor effort at home against the Arizona Cardinals, the team was looking to bounce back. No one expected the 49ers to win. But we had hoped they would at least play well and keep the game close.
NFL
East Bay Times

Photos: San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams for first home win in 393 days

The San Francisco 49ers upset their rival Los Angeles Rams under the Monday Night Football lights at Levi’s Stadium. In their first home win in 393 days and their fifth straight win over the Rams, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel led the 49ers offense. Jimmie Ward made two early interceptions — including a pick-six — to put the 49ers ahead early.
NFL
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star sparks 49ers to win over Rams

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward gave the Los Angeles Rams some bulletin-board material this summer with his comments about their new quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Rams swapped their starting QB, Jared Goff, to the Detroit Lions to acquire the 12-year veteran on March 18. · STATE NFL ROUNDUP:...
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
NFL

