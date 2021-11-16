Day 1 Recap Of Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A teenage girl believed to be taken from a home in New Castle against her will actually left willingly, police said. Family members told police 16-year-old Haylee Hobbs was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Carlos Jones, from a home along Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. Police said officers were told a family member got a Snapchat from the teen, who was crying and saying she was taken. “He took me, call the police,” the video said. Family members also said the teen left in only her shorts and slippers and without her cell phone. (Courtesy: New Castle Police Department) Investigators tracked Hobbs and Jones to a home on Halco Drive on Monday morning and learned that Hobbs actually left voluntarily. “We we told there was a history of violence in the relationship. So based on those circumstances, we acted accordingly,” police said. Hobbs was taken to the police station, where she was reunited with her family. No charges are being filed against Jones. Police said they’re still investigating.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO