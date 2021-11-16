Day 1 Recap Of Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial

A Michigan woman has pled guilty to trying to arrange the murder of her ex-husband using a website called “Rent-a-Hitman,” authorities say. Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, wound up on police radar in the spring of 2020 after submitting a “service request form” on the “Rent-a-Hitman” website, Mlive.com reports. What Wein did not know at the time she sought the help of a professional to help her resolve an “issue” with her ex-husband was that the website she’d stumbled on was actually fake. It was set up as a cyber-security test site by a man who promptly alerted police to her “service request,” with which she’d conveniently included all her personal information. She was subsequently arrested after handing over $5,000 to an undercover police officer posing as a hitman. On Friday, Wein copped to the charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She is due to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 13, 2022.
