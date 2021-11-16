ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 1 Recap Of Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most striking testimony came from a video deposition of...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Reported Kidnapping Victim Left Willingly, No Charges Filed Against Ex

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A teenage girl believed to be taken from a home in New Castle against her will actually left willingly, police said. Family members told police 16-year-old Haylee Hobbs was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Carlos Jones, from a home along Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. Police said officers were told a family member got a Snapchat from the teen, who was crying and saying she was taken. “He took me, call the police,” the video said. Family members also said the teen left in only her shorts and slippers and without her cell phone. (Courtesy: New Castle Police Department) Investigators tracked Hobbs and Jones to a home on Halco Drive on Monday morning and learned that Hobbs actually left voluntarily. “We we told there was a history of violence in the relationship. So based on those circumstances, we acted accordingly,” police said. Hobbs was taken to the police station, where she was reunited with her family. No charges are being filed against Jones. Police said they’re still investigating.
NEW CASTLE, PA
swiowanewssource.com

Mistrial declared in Murder Trial

ATLANTIC — Judge Amy Zacharias has declared a mistrial in the trial of Alison Dorsey, who was charged with first degree murder and child endangerment after an infant in her care at her daycare in Massena died in October 2019. The trial began on Oct. 27, and closing arguments were...
MASSENA, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
davisvanguard.org

Second Day of Jury Selection Held in Wine Bottle Murder Trial

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Christopher C. Hite reconvened the second day of jury selection for a murder trial Thursday—Casey Murray is accused of murdering his girlfriend with a wine bottle. Murray is being charged with seven counts, including murder, domestic violence, two counts of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Brunswick News

Testimony continues in murder trial

Former Glynn County police officer Ricky Minshew was the first officer to arrive after Travis McMichael killed Ahmaud Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Minshew arrived to find Arbery sprawled on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive “laying in a puddle of blood”...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Coffee County man convicted in three day murder trial

A Coffee County man was convicted of murdering his wife in 2013 and setting fire to the house her body was in. Prosecutors say that Timothy Sheffield was found guilty of the malice murder of Edith Sheffield after a three day trial. "At times, the wheels of justice may turn...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
kprl.com

Shandon Murder Trial 11.05.2021

The Shandon murder trail of Kejuan Bynum goes to the jury. The 29-year-old Atascadero man is accused in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson during a fight at a house party in Shandon on June first 2019. Deputy district attorney told the jury that Bynum showed deliberation and...
SHANDON, CA
fox26houston.com

Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about the revelations and drama ithat came out of the Wisconsin courtroom this week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: Day 5 of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The trial against the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery resumes Wednesday as attorneys continue to present evidence and collect testimonies before the jury. The McMichaels, who have been in jail since May 7 of 2020 for their role in the death of Ahmaud...
BRUNSWICK, GA
TheDailyBeast

Woman Admits to Murder Plot Using ‘Rent-a-Hitman’ Site

A Michigan woman has pled guilty to trying to arrange the murder of her ex-husband using a website called “Rent-a-Hitman,” authorities say. Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, wound up on police radar in the spring of 2020 after submitting a “service request form” on the “Rent-a-Hitman” website, Mlive.com reports. What Wein did not know at the time she sought the help of a professional to help her resolve an “issue” with her ex-husband was that the website she’d stumbled on was actually fake. It was set up as a cyber-security test site by a man who promptly alerted police to her “service request,” with which she’d conveniently included all her personal information. She was subsequently arrested after handing over $5,000 to an undercover police officer posing as a hitman. On Friday, Wein copped to the charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She is due to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Jury Hears What Alleged Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Told Police Hours After His Arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir laughed and smiled at moments during hours of police interviews following his arrest in 2018. “You’re going to jail for murder,” said Dallas Police Detective Brian Tabor, in video played on the third day of Chemirmir’s capital murder trial. “Murder?” replied Chemirmir in disbelief. He repeatedly denied he’d murdered the victim, Lu Thi Harris, in her Dallas home. “What house?” he asked. “The house in Dallas,” said Tabor. “I did not go to a house in Dallas,” he said. Billy Chemirmir police interview Chemirmir said he’d purchased an envelope of $2 bills a few days earlier from someone in Fort...
DALLAS, TX

