Presidential Election

Biden's support continues to sink as prices rise, economic concerns grow

By STEPHEN LOIACONI, Sinclair Broadcast Group
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s approval rating ticked down to a new low of 41% in a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Sunday. Several other recent surveys also suggest the president is at the lowest point of his first 10 months in office, and the climb out of the hole he finds himself in...

@JohnLocke

Pumping Up ‘Mayor Pete’ As Biden’s Fall Continues

Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon dissects a new documentary about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. If political consultants only made money by being good at their jobs and winning elections, you’d almost feel sorry for the people advising Democrats over the next couple of years. President Joe Biden is increasingly unpopular thanks to a listless economy, is almost certain to lose his congressional majority in 2022, and is merely the betting favorite to win his party’s nomination in 2024. Democrats are increasingly divided but can all agree that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy and all things good, which is why they desperately want him to run again. What could go wrong?
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden is finally breaking through the gloomy news cycles

In a break from unremitting glum news cycles, President Biden is on a bit of a roll. Surely, no one thinks inflation is behind us or that the pandemic is over. But progress on several fronts comes as a relief to nervous Democrats who have been freaking out over Biden’s falling poll numbers, the Virginia gubernatorial race and the Build Back Better sausage-making.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times-Herald

Joe Biden's incredibly shrinking presidency

Joe Biden was never exactly a colossus bestriding the Earth, but he’s been getting smaller by the day. A Washington Post poll over the weekend suggested that his presidency is, for now, a smoking political crater. It had him at a 41% approval rating, despite the passage of his long-sought infrastructure bill that was supposed to buoy him and his party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Could Biden's spending plans push inflation even higher?

With President Joe Biden this week signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and Congress now negotiating the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, questions are being raised about whether an increase in government spending could drive up inflation. After all, the measures will funnel a substantial amount of federal funding into an economy already seeing the fastest rise in consumer prices in 30 years.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation has moved to the center of Biden's agenda

Good morning, Early Birds. It's been 28 years to the day since Nirvana recorded “MTV Unplugged in New York." Here's “Jesus Doesn't Want Me for a Sunbeam” to mark the occasion. Tips? Give us a holler: earlytips@washpost.com. At the White House. Inflation has moved to the center of Biden's agenda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS 42

WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses Biden’s $1T infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Inflation Worries Endanger Biden's Build Back Better Agenda

WASHINGTON - Rising inflation in the U.S. may be putting the brakes on Democrats' effort to push President Joe Biden's signature package of climate and social spending measures through Congress before the end of the year, even though it's not clear that the measures would add to rising prices. House...
BUSINESS

