Biden's support continues to sink as prices rise, economic concerns grow

Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon dissects a new documentary about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. If political consultants only made money by being good at their jobs and winning elections, you’d almost feel sorry for the people advising Democrats over the next couple of years. President Joe Biden is increasingly unpopular thanks to a listless economy, is almost certain to lose his congressional majority in 2022, and is merely the betting favorite to win his party’s nomination in 2024. Democrats are increasingly divided but can all agree that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy and all things good, which is why they desperately want him to run again. What could go wrong?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO