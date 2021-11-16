ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny explains how he started working with the WWE

By Lucas Grandsire
 2 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic that started in early 2020 saw many people in the entertainment industry find other ways to continue to work. For Bad Bunny, this meant looking towards the WWE. Bad Bunny became a Pro Wrestler for a little bit. The Latin Rapper found himself in a tag...

