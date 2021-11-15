FIRST LOOK: TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #05

There’s plenty of talk about how Universal Studios kind of dropped the ball when they attempted to make a Dark Universe in order to showcase their most infamous characters, especially since they attempted to recreate the characters as heroes in their own stories. But it’s fun to think that the MCU might be starting up its own version of the Dark Universe since there are already a few names that have apparently leaned into the supernatural aspects of the Marvel universe, and Blade is just one of them. Ghost Rider would be another big name to add to this idea, as would Moon Knight and a few other names that might not be known as well. As far as fleshing out the Dark Universe entirely it’s fair to say that the MCU would have to work just a little bit to make certain that the idea doesn’t falter on its way to the screen. Such an idea might feel as though it’s made for the Marvel universe since there are so many different characters that might fit the mold, but what has to be remembered is that as much supernatural material is there to be used, including Morbius, which will be heading to theaters eventually, there’s still the thought that things might need to be regulated just a bit.

