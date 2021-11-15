ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

FIRST LOOK: TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #05

By Adrian Lopez
skybound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we revealed a first look at Trover Saves The Universe #5, wrapping up the hit limited series from acclaimed author Tess Stone, based upon the eponymous hit video game by Justin Roiland, Co-Creator of Rick & Morty and CEO...

www.skybound.com

skybound.com

THIS WEEK’S COMICS: STILLWATER #11, SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #6, TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #4

Hola, hola! Y’know, the most asked question I read online last month was “Where is STILLWATER #11“? Well, it was the second most asked question (the first was “INVINCIBLE Season 2 when?”). But HERE IT IS, GUYS! The delay is over and we’re finally getting that Zdarsky/Perez/Spicer good good! Delays make the heart grow… uh, super excited and first in line at your local comic book shop? Is that the old adage?
COMICS
TVOvermind

Is Marvel Looking to Start a Dark Universe?

There’s plenty of talk about how Universal Studios kind of dropped the ball when they attempted to make a Dark Universe in order to showcase their most infamous characters, especially since they attempted to recreate the characters as heroes in their own stories. But it’s fun to think that the MCU might be starting up its own version of the Dark Universe since there are already a few names that have apparently leaned into the supernatural aspects of the Marvel universe, and Blade is just one of them. Ghost Rider would be another big name to add to this idea, as would Moon Knight and a few other names that might not be known as well. As far as fleshing out the Dark Universe entirely it’s fair to say that the MCU would have to work just a little bit to make certain that the idea doesn’t falter on its way to the screen. Such an idea might feel as though it’s made for the Marvel universe since there are so many different characters that might fit the mold, but what has to be remembered is that as much supernatural material is there to be used, including Morbius, which will be heading to theaters eventually, there’s still the thought that things might need to be regulated just a bit.
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Inferno #4

Inferno is going to be a bittersweet comic, to say the least, in part because it marks the departure of the Head of X himself, Jonathan Hickman, from the X-Men. His series House of X and Powers of X ushered in a new era for X-Men but now his time in the X-Office comes to a close with Inferno #4. It’s a series for the ages thanks to the artists on it which include Valerio Schiti, Stefano Caselli, and R.B. Silva.
COMICS
thexboxhub.com

Save the universe with Galaxy Shooter on Xbox

Is there anything truly new about the latest bullet-hell shoot ’em up on Xbox? Probably not, but then, we’re not really sure there has to be. You see, Galaxy Shooter pretty much tells you what you need to know from the title – and we’re all for it. Coming from...
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Justin Roiland
The Hollywood Reporter

Digitial Comic Giant Webtoon Heads to Print Publishing With Webtoon Unscrolled

The biggest digital comic book publisher in the world is readying to make inroads into … print publishing. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, is launching Webtoon Unscrolled, a graphic novel imprint that will see some of the most popular titles from Webtoon hit bookshelves, the company announced Thursday. Comic industry veteran Bobbie Chase will join Webtoon Unscrolled as executive editor. She was previously vp of global publishing initiatives & digital strategy at DC Entertainment, where she launched the company’s hit graphic novel imprint aimed at middle grade and YA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
skybound.com

THIS WEEK’S COMICS: THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #27

Hola, hola! If you’re a fan of THE WALKING DEAD, this is your week! THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #27 hits your local comic book shop in six delicious variants. Collect them all to unlock retcon powers for the series! KIDDING. But you should anyway as these covers are drop-undead gorgeous.
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
#Rick Morty#Amazon Kindle#Trover Saves The Universe#Apple Books#Squanch Games#Google Play
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Eurogamer.net

First look at the new GamesMaster show

E4 has released a first look at the new GamesMaster show. The trailer, below, reveals a familiar audience-fuelled competitive gaming setting, as well as hosts Robert "Rab" Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan hyping up the action. We also get a glimpse at Sir Trevor McDonald as the titular GamesMaster....
VIDEO GAMES
skybound.com

Cory Walker

Cory Walker is an American comic book artist who co-created and launched both INVINCIBLE and SCIENCE DOG with writer Robert Kirkman. Throughout its run, Cory was a constant contributor to INVINCIBLE, from designs to full issues, and is now part of the team bringing INVINCIBLE to Amazon as an animated series. Cory has also worked with Robert on Marvel’s DESTROYER miniseries, the IRREDEEMABLE ANT-MAN, and various other projects.
COMICS
spoilertv.com

Halo - First Look Teaser Promo

HELLO, MASTER CHIEF: PARAMOUNT+ REVEALS FIRST TEASER FOR “HALO”. “Halo” Is Produced by SHOWTIME® in Partnership with 343 Industries,. Nov. 15, 2021 – During Xbox®’s 20th anniversary celebration today, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser for the service’s highly anticipated upcoming original series HALO, based on the iconic Xbox franchise. HALO will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the streaming service will be available in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Talking With Tami

First Look: “A Sisterly Christmas”

Now in its third year, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding its “OWN For The Holidays” annual tradition with the addition of a fast-paced and exciting holiday-themed cooking competition series hosted by Kym Whitley, “The Big Holiday Food Fight.” The new five-episode series will air Tuesday nights beginning November 16, leading up to this season’s original Christmas movies which will debut on consecutive Tuesdays beginning November 30. True to OWN’s annual holiday movie theme, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season — giving to others and putting friends and family first. The movies will also air concurrently on discovery+.
MOVIES
Slate

Netflix’s Power of the Dog Is One of the Best Movies of 2021

The New Zealand-born auteur Jane Campion has to be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight features she has written and directed over the course of her nearly four-decade career, half have been adaptations of books: An Angel at my Table, The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and now The Power of the Dog, based on a long-neglected 1967 novel by the American Western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight have been biopics about individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are wordy—the spare, elliptical dialogue in The Power of the Dog is anything but—but a Campion film tends to have a compactness of story and density of observation that makes it unfold like a novel.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

1883 - First Look Teaser Promo

1883 - launching Sunday, December 19th on Paramount+ - follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana. Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, with additional cast to be announced. 1883 will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.
TV & VIDEOS

