Went out to get a kebab for dinner at like 6 after being inside for 3 hours listening to some banging music. Once feed and full, I came back to kasbah expecting to walk in showing ID and tickets again which is standard. Instead I was told to f**k off from 3 bouncers after I explained I went to get food. ?absolute joke, what a waste of 20 quid. If ur going do day sessions kasbah, explain to your bouncers that people have to eat like. Or instead, put a f**king food stall inside. D**kheads man.

12 DAYS AGO