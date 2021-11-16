Man armed with shotgun killed by Marion County deputies during shooting investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies investigating a report of a shooting used lethal force when they were confronted by a man with a shotgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies responded to the area of Northeast 140th Avenue and Northeast 245th Street Road just after 7:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find one man dead at a home at the address.

According to the sheriff’s office, as deputies were investigating the shooting, they were confronted by the armed man who refused multiple commands to drop the shotgun.

The deputies were left with no choice but to defend themselves and opened fire on the man, killing him, according to the sheriff’s office.

None of the deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said how many deputies fired their guns.

The use of force will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

See a map of the area below:

Cox Media Group