The Goessel school board met on Nov. 8 and spent some time discussing COVID-19 protocol, policies, and enforcement, particularly in regard to public evening events. The board voted 6-0 to change the wording for “spectators and audience” protocols. When the junior high/high school is in the “red” criteria, masks will now be “strongly recommended indoors.” Previously, masks were required when the school was “red.” Signs on the doors will continue to let the audience/spectators know the color level of the building and the recommended precautions.

GOESSEL, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO