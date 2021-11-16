ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

Oglesby approves raises for firefighters

walls102.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGLESBY – Oglesby Fire Department employees will be getting a raise. At the Oglesby...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglesby, IL
Local
Illinois Government
The Hill

Co-defendant testifies Ahmaud Arbery did not threaten him

Travis McMichael, one of the three white men on trial for the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, said Thursday that the 25-year-old Black man never threatened him before the final altercation in which he was killed. McMichael's comments came during a cross-examination by the prosecution. McMichael, his father Greg...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#The Oglesby City Council#The Ambulance Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy