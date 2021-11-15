ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lifelong Vehicle Trajectory Prediction Framework Based on Generative Replay

By Peng Bao, Zonghai Chen, Jikai Wang, Deyun Dai, Hao Zhao
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Accurate trajectory prediction of vehicles is essential for reliable autonomous driving. To maintain consistent performance as a vehicle driving around different cities, it is crucial to adapt to changing traffic circumstances and achieve lifelong trajectory prediction model. To realize it, catastrophic forgetting is a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Deep Learning based Urban Vehicle Trajectory Analytics

A `trajectory' refers to a trace generated by a moving object in geographical spaces, usually represented by of a series of chronologically ordered points, where each point consists of a geo-spatial coordinate set and a timestamp. Rapid advancements in location sensing and wireless communication technology enabled us to collect and store a massive amount of trajectory data. As a result, many researchers use trajectory data to analyze mobility of various moving objects. In this dissertation, we focus on the `urban vehicle trajectory,' which refers to trajectories of vehicles in urban traffic networks, and we focus on `urban vehicle trajectory analytics.' The urban vehicle trajectory analytics offers unprecedented opportunities to understand vehicle movement patterns in urban traffic networks including both user-centric travel experiences and system-wide spatiotemporal patterns. The spatiotemporal features of urban vehicle trajectory data are structurally correlated with each other, and consequently, many previous researchers used various methods to understand this structure. Especially, deep-learning models are getting attentions of many researchers due to its powerful function approximation and feature representation abilities. As a result, the objective of this dissertation is to develop deep-learning based models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics to better understand the mobility patterns of urban traffic networks. Particularly, this dissertation focuses on two research topics, which has high necessity, importance and applicability: Next Location Prediction, and Synthetic Trajectory Generation. In this study, we propose various novel models for urban vehicle trajectory analytics using deep learning.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Review of Pedestrian Trajectory Prediction Methods: Comparing Deep Learning and Knowledge-based Approaches

In crowd scenarios, predicting trajectories of pedestrians is a complex and challenging task depending on many external factors. The topology of the scene and the interactions between the pedestrians are just some of them. Due to advancements in data-science and data collection technologies deep learning methods have recently become a research hotspot in numerous domains. Therefore, it is not surprising that more and more researchers apply these methods to predict trajectories of pedestrians. This paper compares these relatively new deep learning algorithms with classical knowledge-based models that are widely used to simulate pedestrian dynamics. It provides a comprehensive literature review of both approaches, explores technical and application oriented differences, and addresses open questions as well as future development directions. Our investigations point out that the pertinence of knowledge-based models to predict local trajectories is nowadays questionable because of the high accuracy of the deep learning algorithms. Nevertheless, the ability of deep-learning algorithms for large-scale simulation and the description of collective dynamics remains to be demonstrated. Furthermore, the comparison shows that the combination of both approaches (the hybrid approach) seems to be promising to overcome disadvantages like the missing explainability of the deep learning approach.
arxiv.org

Secure and Reliable Transfer Learning Framework for 6G-enabled Internet of Vehicles

In the coming 6G era, Internet of Vehicles (IoV) has been evolving towards 6G-enabled IoV with super-high data rate, seamless networking coverage, and ubiquitous intelligence by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Transfer Learning (TL) has great potential to empower promising 6G-enabled IoV, such as smart driving assistance, with its outstanding features including enhancing quality and quantity of training data, speeding up learning processes and reducing computing demands. Although TL had been widely adopted in wireless applications (e.g., spectrum management and caching), its reliability and security in 6G-enabled IoV were still not well investigated. For instance, malicious vehicles in source domains may transfer and share untrustworthy models (i.e., knowledge) about connection availability to target domains, thus adversely affecting the performance of learning processes. Therefore, it is important to select and also incentivize trustworthy vehicles to participate in TL. In this article, we first introduce the integration of TL and 6G-enbaled IoV and provide TL applications for 6G-enabled IoV. We then design a secure and reliable transfer learning framework by using reputation to evaluate the reliability of pre-trained models and utilizing the consortium blockchain to achieve secure and efficient decentralized reputation management. Moreover, a deep learning-based auction scheme for the TL model market is designed to motivate high-reputation vehicles to participate in model sharing. Finally, the simulation results demonstrate that the proposed framework is secure and reliable with well-design incentives for TL in 6G-enabled IoV.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Generalizable Cross-Graph Embedding for GNN-based Congestion Prediction

Presently with technology node scaling, an accurate prediction model at early design stages can significantly reduce the design cycle. Especially during logic synthesis, predicting cell congestion due to improper logic combination can reduce the burden of subsequent physical implementations. There have been attempts using Graph Neural Network (GNN) techniques to tackle congestion prediction during the logic synthesis stage. However, they require informative cell features to achieve reasonable performance since the core idea of GNNs is built on the message passing framework, which would be impractical at the early logic synthesis stage. To address this limitation, we propose a framework that can directly learn embeddings for the given netlist to enhance the quality of our node features. Popular random-walk based embedding methods such as Node2vec, LINE, and DeepWalk suffer from the issue of cross-graph alignment and poor generalization to unseen netlist graphs, yielding inferior performance and costing significant runtime. In our framework, we introduce a superior alternative to obtain node embeddings that can generalize across netlist graphs using matrix factorization methods. We propose an efficient mini-batch training method at the sub-graph level that can guarantee parallel training and satisfy the memory restriction for large-scale netlists. We present results utilizing open-source EDA tools such as DREAMPLACE and OPENROAD frameworks on a variety of openly available circuits. By combining the learned embedding on top of the netlist with the GNNs, our method improves prediction performance, generalizes to new circuit lines, and is efficient in training, potentially saving over $90 \%$ of runtime.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Replays#Generation#Spatiotemporal#Ro
arxiv.org

Solving Inverse Problems in Medical Imaging with Score-Based Generative Models

Reconstructing medical images from partial measurements is an important inverse problem in Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Existing solutions based on machine learning typically train a model to directly map measurements to medical images, leveraging a training dataset of paired images and measurements. These measurements are typically synthesized from images using a fixed physical model of the measurement process, which hinders the generalization capability of models to unknown measurement processes. To address this issue, we propose a fully unsupervised technique for inverse problem solving, leveraging the recently introduced score-based generative models. Specifically, we first train a score-based generative model on medical images to capture their prior distribution. Given measurements and a physical model of the measurement process at test time, we introduce a sampling method to reconstruct an image consistent with both the prior and the observed measurements. Our method does not assume a fixed measurement process during training, and can thus be flexibly adapted to different measurement processes at test time. Empirically, we observe comparable or better performance to supervised learning techniques in several medical imaging tasks in CT and MRI, while demonstrating significantly better generalization to unknown measurement processes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient numerical algorithm for solving range-dependent underwater acoustic waveguides based on a direct global matrix of coupled modes and the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method

Sound propagation in a range-dependent ocean environment has long been a matter of widespread concern in ocean acoustics. Stepwise coupled modes is one of the main methods for solving range-dependent acoustic propagation problems. Underwater sound propagation satisfies a Helmholtz equation, the solution of which represents the core of computational ocean acoustics. Due to its high accuracy in solving differential equations, the spectral method has been introduced into computational ocean acoustics in recent years and has achieved remarkable results. However, the existing underwater acoustic propagation algorithms based on the spectral method can calculate only range-independent ocean acoustic waveguides, thereby excluding applications in more general range-dependent environments. In this paper, a complete and efficient algorithm is designed using an improved global matrix of coupled modes to solve the range dependence of the ocean environment and employing the Chebyshev-Tau spectral method to precisely solve the eigenmodes in a stepped range-independent stair. Based on this algorithm, a complete and efficient numerical program is developed, and the results of numerical simulations verify that this algorithm is extremely computationally fast and accurate for various range dependence and seabed environments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enhancing Autoignition Characteristics: A Framework to Discover Fuel Additives and Making Predictions Using Machine Learning

Combustion process can become more energy efficient and environment friendly if used with appropriate fuel additive. Discovery of fuel additive can be accelerated by applying hybrid approach of using of chemical kinetics and Machine Learning (ML). In this work, we present a framework that takes the robustness of Machine Learning and accuracy of chemical kinetics to predict the effect of fuel additive on autoignition process. We present a case of making predictions for Ignition Delay Time (IDT) of biofuel n-butanol ($C_4H_9OH$) with several fuel additives. The proposed framework was able to predict IDT of autoignition with high accuracy when used with unseen additives. This framework highlights the potential of ML to exploit chemical mechanisms in exploring and developing the fuel additives to obtain the desirable autoignition characteristics.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

RAANet: Range-Aware Attention Network for LiDAR-based 3D Object Detection with Auxiliary Density Level Estimation

3D object detection from LiDAR data for autonomous driving has been making remarkable strides in recent years. Among the state-of-the-art methodologies, encoding point clouds into a bird's-eye view (BEV) has been demonstrated to be both effective and efficient. Different from perspective views, BEV preserves rich spatial and distance information between objects; and while farther objects of the same type do not appear smaller in the BEV, they contain sparser point cloud features. This fact weakens BEV feature extraction using shared-weight convolutional neural networks. In order to address this challenge, we propose Range-Aware Attention Network (RAANet), which extracts more powerful BEV features and generates superior 3D object detections. The range-aware attention (RAA) convolutions significantly improve feature extraction for near as well as far objects. Moreover, we propose a novel auxiliary loss for density estimation to further enhance the detection accuracy of RAANet for occluded objects. It is worth to note that our proposed RAA convolution is lightweight and compatible to be integrated into any CNN architecture used for the BEV detection. Extensive experiments on the nuScenes dataset demonstrate that our proposed approach outperforms the state-of-the-art methods for LiDAR-based 3D object detection, with real-time inference speed of 16 Hz for the full version and 22 Hz for the lite version. The code is publicly available at an anonymous Github repository this https URL.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
arxiv.org

Network Migration Problem: A Logic-based Benders Decomposition Approach Driven by Column Generation and Constraint Programming

Telecommunication networks frequently face technological advancements and need to upgrade their infrastructure. Adapting legacy networks to the latest technology requires synchronized technicians responsible for migrating the equipment. The goal of the network migration problem is to find an optimal plan for this process. This is a defining step in the customer acquisition of telecommunications service suppliers, and its outcome directly impacts the network owners' purchasing behaviour. We propose the first exact method for the network migration problem, a logic-based Benders decomposition approach that benefits from a hybrid constraint programming-based column generation in its master problem and a constraint programming model in its subproblem. This integrated solution technique is applicable to any integer programming problem with similar structure, most notably the vehicle routing problem with node synchronization constraints. Comprehensive evaluation of our method over instances based on six real networks demonstrates the computational efficiency of the algorithm in obtaining quality solutions. We also show the merit of each incorporated optimization paradigm in achieving this performance.
SOFTWARE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cross-property deep transfer learning framework for enhanced predictive analytics on small materials data

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been increasingly used in materials science to build predictive models and accelerate discovery. For selected properties, availability of large databases has also facilitated application of deep learning (DL) and transfer learning (TL). However, unavailability of large datasets for a majority of properties prohibits widespread application of DL/TL. We present a cross-property deep-transfer-learning framework that leverages models trained on large datasets to build models on small datasets of different properties. We test the proposed framework on 39 computational and two experimental datasets and find that the TL models with only elemental fractions as input outperform ML/DL models trained from scratch even when they are allowed to use physical attributes as input, for 27/39 (â‰ˆ"‰69%) computational and both the experimental datasets. We believe that the proposed framework can be widely useful to tackle the small data challenge in applying AI/ML in materials science.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Prediction of Pedestrian Spatiotemporal Risk Levels for Intelligent Vehicles: A Data-driven Approach

In recent years, road safety has attracted significant attention from researchers and practitioners in the intelligent transport systems domain. As one of the most common and vulnerable groups of road users, pedestrians cause great concerns due to their unpredictable behavior and movement, as subtle misunderstandings in vehicle-pedestrian interaction can easily lead to risky situations or collisions. Existing methods use either predefined collision-based models or human-labeling approaches to estimate the pedestrians' risks. These approaches are usually limited by their poor generalization ability and lack of consideration of interactions between the ego vehicle and a pedestrian. This work tackles the listed problems by proposing a Pedestrian Risk Level Prediction system. The system consists of three modules. Firstly, vehicle-perspective pedestrian data are collected. Since the data contains information regarding the movement of both the ego vehicle and pedestrian, it can simplify the prediction of spatiotemporal features in an interaction-aware fashion. Using the long short-term memory model, the pedestrian trajectory prediction module predicts their spatiotemporal features in the subsequent five frames. As the predicted trajectory follows certain interaction and risk patterns, a hybrid clustering and classification method is adopted to explore the risk patterns in the spatiotemporal features and train a risk level classifier using the learned patterns. Upon predicting the spatiotemporal features of pedestrians and identifying the corresponding risk level, the risk patterns between the ego vehicle and pedestrians are determined. Experimental results verified the capability of the PRLP system to predict the risk level of pedestrians, thus supporting the collision risk assessment of intelligent vehicles and providing safety warnings to both vehicles and pedestrians.
CARS
arxiv.org

Probabilistic predictions of SIS epidemics on networks based on population-level observations

We predict the future course of ongoing susceptible-infected-susceptible (SIS) epidemics on regular, Erdős-Rényi and Barabási-Albert networks. It is known that the contact network influences the spread of an epidemic within a population. Therefore, observations of an epidemic, in this case at the population-level, contain information about the underlying network. This information, in turn, is useful for predicting the future course of an ongoing epidemic. To exploit this in a prediction framework, the exact high-dimensional stochastic model of an SIS epidemic on a network is approximated by a lower-dimensional surrogate model. The surrogate model is based on a birth-and-death process; the effect of the underlying network is described by a parametric model for the birth rates. We demonstrate empirically that the surrogate model captures the intrinsic stochasticity of the epidemic once it reaches a point from which it will not die out. Bayesian parameter inference allows for uncertainty about the model parameters and the class of the underlying network to be incorporated directly into probabilistic predictions. An evaluation of a number of scenarios shows that in most cases the resulting prediction intervals adequately quantify the prediction uncertainty. As long as the population-level data is available over a long-enough period, even if not sampled frequently, the model leads to excellent predictions where the underlying network is correctly identified and prediction uncertainty mainly reflects the intrinsic stochasticity of the spreading epidemic. For predictions inferred from shorter observational periods, uncertainty about parameters and network class dominate prediction uncertainty. The proposed method relies on minimal data and is numerically efficient, which makes it attractive either as a standalone inference and prediction scheme or in conjunction with other methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-theoretic formulation of dynamical systems: causality, modeling, and control

The problems of causality, modeling, and control for chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical systems are formulated in the language of information theory. The central quantity of interest is the Shannon entropy, which measures the amount of information in the states of the system. Within this framework, causality in a dynamical system is quantified by the information flux among the variables of interest. Reduced-order modeling is posed as a problem on the conservation of information, in which models aim at preserving the maximum amount of relevant information from the original system. Similarly, control theory is cast in information-theoretic terms by envisioning the tandem sensor-actuator as a device reducing the unknown information of the state to be controlled. The new formulation is applied to address three problems in the causality, modeling, and control of turbulence, which stands as a primary example of a chaotic, high-dimensional dynamical system. The applications include the causality of the energy transfer in the turbulent cascade, subgrid-scale modeling for large-eddy simulation, and flow control for drag reduction in wall-bounded turbulence.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Classical-to-quantum transition in multimode nonlinear systems with strong photon-photon coupling

With advanced micro- and nano-photonic structures, the vacuum photon-photon coupling rate is anticipated to approach the intrinsic loss rate and lead to unconventional quantum effects. Here, we investigate the classical-to-quantum transition of such photonic nonlinear systems using the quantum cluster-expansion method, which addresses the computational challenge in tracking large photon number states of the fundamental and harmonic optical fields involved in the second harmonic generation process. Compared to the mean-field approximation used in weak coupling limit, the quantum cluster-expansion method solves multimode dynamics efficiently and reveals the quantum behaviors of optical parametric oscillations around the threshold. This work presents a universal tool to study quantum dynamics of multimode systems and explore the nonlinear photonic devices for continuous-variable quantum information processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Automated Approach for Computer Vision-based Vehicle Movement Classification at Traffic Intersections

Udita Jana, Jyoti Prakash Das Karmakar, Pranamesh Chakraborty, Tingting Huang, Dave Ness, Duane Ritcher, Anuj Sharma. Movement specific vehicle classification and counting at traffic intersections is a crucial component for various traffic management activities. In this context, with recent advancements in computer-vision based techniques, cameras have emerged as a reliable data source for extracting vehicular trajectories from traffic scenes. However, classifying these trajectories by movement type is quite challenging as characteristics of motion trajectories obtained this way vary depending on camera calibrations. Although some existing methods have addressed such classification tasks with decent accuracies, the performance of these methods significantly relied on manual specification of several regions of interest. In this study, we proposed an automated classification method for movement specific classification (such as right-turn, left-turn and through movements) of vision-based vehicle trajectories. Our classification framework identifies different movement patterns observed in a traffic scene using an unsupervised hierarchical clustering technique Thereafter a similarity-based assignment strategy is adopted to assign incoming vehicle trajectories to identified movement groups. A new similarity measure was designed to overcome the inherent shortcomings of vision-based trajectories. Experimental results demonstrated the effectiveness of the proposed classification approach and its ability to adapt to different traffic scenarios without any manual intervention.
TECHNOLOGY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Postoperative prediction of OCT using conditional generative adversarial network

Proposal hints at the use of generative adversarial network (GAN) for applications in macular surgery. Another entry in the Lions’ Lair retina research competition during the 2021 Canadian Ophthalmological Society Annual Meeting and Exhibition featured a proposal for a conditional generative adversarial network (GAN) that can assist with the postoperative prediction of OCT in macular surgery.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy