In these deeply trying times we live in, it’s good to have constants in your life—things you can depend on to provide some semblance of routine, structure, normalcy. The Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of constants to count on these days. Darius Garland will seize control for a few fleeting seconds at the end of a quarter. Jarrett Allen will throw down roughly 100 dunks, one or more of which would get him beaned in the head were this baseball. Evan Mobley will do something so stupefying that, before long, you’ll start drooling like Pavlov’s dogs every time someone possesses the ball in his general vicinity.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO