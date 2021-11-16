ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Journalist Danny Fenster, Sentenced in Myanmar to 11 Years, Is Freed

BANGKOK — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the...

