On September 20, letters began to arrive at eight Cuban municipal or provincial government headquarters announcing the holding of "peaceful" marches on November 15 by a group called Archipielago. The motivation for these marches was a call for change. The letter was not a formal request to occupy the busiest streets of some cities in Cuba, but rather a notification by the group that they would do so and they also demanded that the authorities provide them with security for these marches. By virtue of Cuban laws and obsessive American support for the marches, the Cuban government denied permission for holding the protests.

