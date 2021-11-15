ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PatchGraph: In-hand tactile tracking with learned surface normals

By Paloma Sodhi, Michael Kaess, Mustafa Mukadam, Stuart Anderson
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We address the problem of tracking 3D object poses from touch during in-hand manipulations. Specifically, we look at tracking small objects using vision-based tactile sensors that provide high-dimensional tactile image measurements at the point of contact. While prior work...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Combining Machine Learning with Physics: A Framework for Tracking and Sorting Multiple Dark Solitons

In ultracold atom experiments, data often comes in the form of images which suffer information loss inherent in the techniques used to prepare and measure the system. This is particularly problematic when the processes of interest are complicated, such as interactions among excitations in Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs). In this paper, we describe a framework combining machine learning (ML) models with physics-based traditional analyses to identify and track multiple solitonic excitations in images of BECs. We use an ML-based object detector to locate the solitonic excitations and develop a physics-informed classifier to sort solitonic excitations into physically motivated sub-categories. Lastly, we introduce a quality metric quantifying the likelihood that a specific feature is a kink soliton. Our trained implementation of this framework -- SolDet -- is publicly available as an open-source python package. SolDet is broadly applicable to feature identification in cold atom images when trained on a suitable user-provided dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Online for Unified Segmentation and Tracking Models

Tracking requires building a discriminative model for the target in the inference stage. An effective way to achieve this is online learning, which can comfortably outperform models that are only trained offline. Recent research shows that visual tracking benefits significantly from the unification of visual tracking and segmentation due to its pixel-level discrimination. However, it imposes a great challenge to perform online learning for such a unified model. A segmentation model cannot easily learn from prior information given in the visual tracking scenario. In this paper, we propose TrackMLP: a novel meta-learning method optimized to learn from only partial information to resolve the imposed challenge. Our model is capable of extensively exploiting limited prior information hence possesses much stronger target-background discriminability than other online learning methods. Empirically, we show that our model achieves state-of-the-art performance and tangible improvement over competing models. Our model achieves improved average overlaps of66.0%,67.1%, and68.5% in VOT2019, VOT2018, and VOT2016 datasets, which are 6.4%,7.3%, and6.4% higher than our baseline. Code will be made publicly available.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Using blocks dropped from Perseverance and measured by InSight to learn more about Martian surface

An international team of space researchers has learned more about the density of the Martian surface by analyzing data from the Mars InSight lander that was received during Perseverance's descent. In their paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the group describes their study of seismic data from InSight as Perseverance dropped heavy blocks during its descent.
ASTRONOMY
GeekyGadgets

Unique Eone Switch watch features a tactile watch face and hands

The Eone Switch watch features a unique tactile watch face which includes an inclusively designed magnetic watch allowing you to change the watch face using multiple different styles to suit your personal preferences for that day. Designed “to bridge a gap between accessibility and style” the unique timepiece can be used by sighted, blind, or deaf-blind users and features a tactile ring, minute hand and hour hand.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tactile#Robotics#Url#Arxiv#Ro
arxiv.org

Image-based monitoring of bolt loosening through deep-learning-based integrated detection and tracking

Structural bolts are critical components used in different structural elements, such as beam-column connections and friction damping devices. The clamping force in structural bolts is highly influenced by the bolt rotation. Much of the existing vision-based research about bolt rotation estimation relies on traditional computer vision algorithms such as Hough Transform to assess static images of bolts. This requires careful image preprocessing, and it may not perform well in the situation of complicated bolt assemblies, or in the presence of surrounding objects and background noise, thus hindering their real-world applications. In this study, an integrated real-time detect-track method, namely RTDT-Bolt, is proposed to monitor the bolt rotation angle. First, a real-time convolutional-neural-networks-based object detector, named YOLOv3-tiny, is established and trained to localize structural bolts. Then, the target-free object tracking algorithm based on optical flow is implemented, to continuously monitor and quantify the rotation of structural bolts. In order to enhance the tracking performance against background noise and potential illumination changes during tracking, the YOLOv3-tiny is integrated with the optical flow tracking algorithm to re-detect the bolts when the tracking gets lost. Extensive parameter studies were conducted to identify optimal tracking performance and examine the potential limitations. The results indicate the RTDT-Bolt method can greatly enhance the tracking performance of bolt rotation, which can achieve over 90% accuracy using the recommended range for the parameters.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Recurrent Variational Network: A Deep Learning Inverse Problem Solver applied to the task of Accelerated MRI Reconstruction

Magnetic Resonance Imaging can produce detailed images of the anatomy and physiology of the human body that can assist doctors in diagnosing and treating pathologies such as tumours. However, MRI suffers from very long acquisition times that make it susceptible to patient motion artifacts and limit its potential to deliver dynamic treatments. Conventional approaches such as Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing allow for an increase in MRI acquisition speed by reconstructing MR images by acquiring less MRI data using multiple receiver coils. Recent advancements in Deep Learning combined with Parallel Imaging and Compressed Sensing techniques have the potential to produce high-fidelity reconstructions from highly accelerated MRI data. In this work we present a novel Deep Learning-based Inverse Problem solver applied to the task of accelerated MRI reconstruction, called Recurrent Variational Network (RecurrentVarNet) by exploiting the properties of Convolution Recurrent Networks and unrolled algorithms for solving Inverse Problems. The RecurrentVarNet consists of multiple blocks, each responsible for one unrolled iteration of the gradient descent optimization algorithm for solving inverse problems. Contrary to traditional approaches, the optimization steps are performed in the observation domain ($k$-space) instead of the image domain. Each recurrent block of RecurrentVarNet refines the observed $k$-space and is comprised of a data consistency term and a recurrent unit which takes as input a learned hidden state and the prediction of the previous block. Our proposed method achieves new state of the art qualitative and quantitative reconstruction results on 5-fold and 10-fold accelerated data from a public multi-channel brain dataset, outperforming previous conventional and deep learning-based approaches. We will release all models code and baselines on our public repository.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Survey of Generalisation in Deep Reinforcement Learning

The study of generalisation in deep Reinforcement Learning (RL) aims to produce RL algorithms whose policies generalise well to novel unseen situations at deployment time, avoiding overfitting to their training environments. Tackling this is vital if we are to deploy reinforcement learning algorithms in real world scenarios, where the environment will be diverse, dynamic and unpredictable. This survey is an overview of this nascent field. We provide a unifying formalism and terminology for discussing different generalisation problems, building upon previous works. We go on to categorise existing benchmarks for generalisation, as well as current methods for tackling the generalisation problem. Finally, we provide a critical discussion of the current state of the field, including recommendations for future work. Among other conclusions, we argue that taking a purely procedural content generation approach to benchmark design is not conducive to progress in generalisation, we suggest fast online adaptation and tackling RL-specific problems as some areas for future work on methods for generalisation, and we recommend building benchmarks in underexplored problem settings such as offline RL generalisation and reward-function variation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Evaluating Transformers for Lightweight Action Recognition

In video action recognition, transformers consistently reach state-of-the-art accuracy. However, many models are too heavyweight for the average researcher with limited hardware resources. In this work, we explore the limitations of video transformers for lightweight action recognition. We benchmark 13 video transformers and baselines across 3 large-scale datasets and 10 hardware devices. Our study is the first to evaluate the efficiency of action recognition models in depth across multiple devices and train a wide range of video transformers under the same conditions. We categorize current methods into three classes and show that composite transformers that augment convolutional backbones are best at lightweight action recognition, despite lacking accuracy. Meanwhile, attention-only models need more motion modeling capabilities and stand-alone attention block models currently incur too much latency overhead. Our experiments conclude that current video transformers are not yet capable of lightweight action recognition on par with traditional convolutional baselines, and that the previously mentioned shortcomings need to be addressed to bridge this gap. Code to reproduce our experiments will be made publicly available.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Time reversal of surface plasmons

We study in this work the so-called "instantaneous time mirrors" in the context of surface plasmons. The latter are associated with high frequency waves at the surface of a conducting sheet. Instantaneous time mirrors were introduced by M. Fink et al, with the idea that singular perturbations in the time variable in a wave-type equation create a time-reversed focusing wave. We consider the time-dependent three-dimensional Maxwell's equations, coupled to Drude's model for the description of the surface current. The time mirror is modeled by a sudden, strong, change in the Drude weight of the electrons on the sheet. Our goal is to characterize the time-reversed wave, in particular to quantify the quality of refocusing. We establish that the latter depends on the distance of the source to the sheet, and on some physical parameters such as the relaxation time of the electrons. We also show that, in addition to the plasmonic wave, the time mirror generates a free propagating wave that offers, contrary to the surface wave, some resolution in the direction orthogonal to the sheet. Blurring effects due to non-instantaneous mirrors are finally investigated.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Online Learning for Robotic Interestingness with Visual Memory

Autonomous robots frequently need to detect "interesting" scenes to decide on further exploration, or to decide which data to share for cooperation. These scenarios often require fast deployment with little or no training data. Prior work considers "interestingness" based on data from the same distribution. Instead, we propose to develop a method that automatically adapts online to the environment to report interesting scenes quickly. To address this problem, we develop a novel translation-invariant visual memory and design a three-stage architecture for long-term, short-term, and online learning, which enables the system to learn human-like experience, environmental knowledge, and online adaption, respectively. With this system, we achieve an average of 20% higher accuracy than the state-of-the-art unsupervised methods in a subterranean tunnel environment. We show comparable performance to supervised methods for robot exploration scenarios showing the efficacy of our approach. We expect that the presented method will play an important role in the robotic interestingness recognition exploration tasks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Wiggling Weights to Improve the Robustness of Classifiers

Robustness against unwanted perturbations is an important aspect of deploying neural network classifiers in the real world. Common natural perturbations include noise, saturation, occlusion, viewpoint changes, and blur deformations. All of them can be modelled by the newly proposed transform-augmented convolutional networks. While many approaches for robustness train the network by providing augmented data to the network, we aim to integrate perturbations in the network architecture to achieve improved and more general robustness. To demonstrate that wiggling the weights consistently improves classification, we choose a standard network and modify it to a transform-augmented network. On perturbed CIFAR-10 images, the modified network delivers a better performance than the original network. For the much smaller STL-10 dataset, in addition to delivering better general robustness, wiggling even improves the classification of unperturbed, clean images substantially. We conclude that wiggled transform-augmented networks acquire good robustness even for perturbations not seen during training.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Docking-based Virtual Screening with Multi-Task Learning

Machine learning shows great potential in virtual screening for drug discovery. Current efforts on accelerating docking-based virtual screening do not consider using existing data of other previously developed targets. To make use of the knowledge of the other targets and take advantage of the existing data, in this work, we apply multi-task learning to the problem of docking-based virtual screening. With two large docking datasets, the results of extensive experiments show that multi-task learning can achieve better performances on docking score prediction. By learning knowledge across multiple targets, the model trained by multi-task learning shows a better ability to adapt to a new target. Additional empirical study shows that other problems in drug discovery, such as the experimental drug-target affinity prediction, may also benefit from multi-task learning. Our results demonstrate that multi-task learning is a promising machine learning approach for docking-based virtual screening and accelerating the process of drug discovery.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Boosting Supervised Learning Performance with Co-training

Deep learning perception models require a massive amount of labeled training data to achieve good performance. While unlabeled data is easy to acquire, the cost of labeling is prohibitive and could create a tremendous burden on companies or individuals. Recently, self-supervision has emerged as an alternative to leveraging unlabeled data. In this paper, we propose a new light-weight self-supervised learning framework that could boost supervised learning performance with minimum additional computation cost. Here, we introduce a simple and flexible multi-task co-training framework that integrates a self-supervised task into any supervised task. Our approach exploits pretext tasks to incur minimum compute and parameter overheads and minimal disruption to existing training pipelines. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework by using two self-supervised tasks, object detection and panoptic segmentation, on different perception models. Our results show that both self-supervised tasks can improve the accuracy of the supervised task and, at the same time, demonstrates strong domain adaption capability when used with additional unlabeled data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ClipCap: CLIP Prefix for Image Captioning

Image captioning is a fundamental task in vision-language understanding, where the model predicts a textual informative caption to a given input image. In this paper, we present a simple approach to address this task. We use CLIP encoding as a prefix to the caption, by employing a simple mapping network, and then fine-tunes a language model to generate the image captions. The recently proposed CLIP model contains rich semantic features which were trained with textual context, making it best for vision-language perception. Our key idea is that together with a pre-trained language model (GPT2), we obtain a wide understanding of both visual and textual data. Hence, our approach only requires rather quick training to produce a competent captioning model. Without additional annotations or pre-training, it efficiently generates meaningful captions for large-scale and diverse datasets. Surprisingly, our method works well even when only the mapping network is trained, while both CLIP and the language model remain frozen, allowing a lighter architecture with less trainable parameters. Through quantitative evaluation, we demonstrate our model achieves comparable results to state-of-the-art methods on the challenging Conceptual Captions and nocaps datasets, while it is simpler, faster, and lighter. Our code is available in this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Successor Feature Landmarks for Long-Horizon Goal-Conditioned Reinforcement Learning

Operating in the real-world often requires agents to learn about a complex environment and apply this understanding to achieve a breadth of goals. This problem, known as goal-conditioned reinforcement learning (GCRL), becomes especially challenging for long-horizon goals. Current methods have tackled this problem by augmenting goal-conditioned policies with graph-based planning algorithms. However, they struggle to scale to large, high-dimensional state spaces and assume access to exploration mechanisms for efficiently collecting training data. In this work, we introduce Successor Feature Landmarks (SFL), a framework for exploring large, high-dimensional environments so as to obtain a policy that is proficient for any goal. SFL leverages the ability of successor features (SF) to capture transition dynamics, using it to drive exploration by estimating state-novelty and to enable high-level planning by abstracting the state-space as a non-parametric landmark-based graph. We further exploit SF to directly compute a goal-conditioned policy for inter-landmark traversal, which we use to execute plans to "frontier" landmarks at the edge of the explored state space. We show in our experiments on MiniGrid and ViZDoom that SFL enables efficient exploration of large, high-dimensional state spaces and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines on long-horizon GCRL tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Lidar with Velocity: Motion Distortion Correction of Point Clouds from Oscillating Scanning Lidars

Lidar point cloud distortion from moving object is an important problem in autonomous driving, and recently becomes even more demanding with the emerging of newer lidars, which feature back-and-forth scanning patterns. Accurately estimating moving object velocity would not only provide a tracking capability but also correct the point cloud distortion with more accurate description of the moving object. Since lidar measures the time-of-flight distance but with a sparse angular resolution, the measurement is precise in the radial measurement but lacks angularly. Camera on the other hand provides a dense angular resolution. In this paper, Gaussian-based lidar and camera fusion is proposed to estimate the full velocity and correct the lidar distortion. A probabilistic Kalman-filter framework is provided to track the moving objects, estimate their velocities and simultaneously correct the point clouds distortions. The framework is evaluated on real road data and the fusion method outperforms the traditional ICP-based and point-cloud only method. The complete working framework is open-sourced (this https URL) to accelerate the adoption of the emerging lidars.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Break of symmetry at the surface of IrTe$_2$ upon phase transition measured by X-ray photoelectron diffraction

IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Full hemispherical X-ray photoelectron diffraction (XPD) experiments have been performed to investigate the atomic position changes undergone near the surface of $1T-$IrTe$_2$ in the first-order phase transition, from the $(1\times1)$ phase to the $(5\times1)$ phase. Comparison between experiment and simulation allows us to identify the consequence of the dimerization on the Ir atoms local environment. We report that XPD permits to unveil the break of symmetry of IrTe$_2$ trigonal to a monoclonic unit cell and confirm the occurence of the $(5\times1)$ reconstruction within the first few layers below the surface with a staircase-like stacking of dimers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

SimMIM: A Simple Framework for Masked Image Modeling

This paper presents SimMIM, a simple framework for masked image modeling. We simplify recently proposed related approaches without special designs such as block-wise masking and tokenization via discrete VAE or clustering. To study what let the masked image modeling task learn good representations, we systematically study the major components in our framework, and find that simple designs of each component have revealed very strong representation learning performance: 1) random masking of the input image with a moderately large masked patch size (e.g., 32) makes a strong pre-text task; 2) predicting raw pixels of RGB values by direct regression performs no worse than the patch classification approaches with complex designs; 3) the prediction head can be as light as a linear layer, with no worse performance than heavier ones. Using ViT-B, our approach achieves 83.8% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on ImageNet-1K by pre-training also on this dataset, surpassing previous best approach by +0.6%. When applied on a larger model of about 650 million parameters, SwinV2-H, it achieves 87.1% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K using only ImageNet-1K data. We also leverage this approach to facilitate the training of a 3B model (SwinV2-G), that by $40\times$ less data than that in previous practice, we achieve the state-of-the-art on four representative vision benchmarks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Trainable Spectral-Spatial Sparse Coding Model for Hyperspectral Image Restoration

Théo Bodrito (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Alexandre Zouaoui (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Jocelyn Chanussot (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK), Julien Mairal (Thoth, Inria, UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, LJK) Hyperspectral imaging offers new perspectives for diverse applications, ranging from the monitoring of the...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Coherent feedback cooling of a nanomechanical membrane with atomic spins

Coherent feedback stabilises a system towards a target state without the need of a measurement, thus avoiding the quantum backaction inherent to measurements. Here, we employ optical coherent feedback to remotely cool a nanomechanical membrane using atomic spins as a controller. Direct manipulation of the atoms allows us to tune from strong-coupling to an overdamped regime. Making use of the full coherent control offered by our system, we perform spin-membrane state swaps combined with stroboscopic spin pumping to cool the membrane in a room-temperature environment to ${T}={216}\,\mathrm{mK}$ ($\bar{n}_{m} = 2.3\times 10^3$ phonons) in ${200}\,\mathrm{{\mu}s}$. We furthermore observe and study the effects of delayed feedback on the cooling performance. Starting from a cryogenically pre-cooled membrane, this method would enable cooling of the mechanical oscillator close to its quantum mechanical ground state and the preparation of nonclassical states.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy