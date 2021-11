Accelevents, a leading all-in-one customizable and flexible virtual and hybrid event management platform, announced the release of a Mobile Event App for event attendees yesterday at their Q4 Product Update Event. The free app, available on iOS and Android, allows attendees to seamlessly access virtual, hybrid, and in-person event content on the go. The Accelevents Mobile Event App offers event audiences an additional avenue for participation and engagement. Through the app, they can access live chats, polling, and Q&A, participate in live sessions, access and customize their profile and agenda, configure notifications, and much more.

